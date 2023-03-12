Jetty Extracts Pioneers Solventless Cannabis Extraction in California

Oakland, CA, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Jetty Extracts, a cannabis company founded in San Diego, was one of the first to produce cannabis concentrates with solventless extraction and they continue to push the industry forward with high-quality products that are free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

Solventless cannabis extracts have increased in popularity among cannabis connoisseurs in recent years since they don’t use chemical substances like ethanol, butane, or propane to extract the oil of the flower. As the demand for higher-quality, chemical-free products increases, so will the demand for solventless cannabis extracts from trusted companies like Jetty Extracts.

“To make solventless extracts, you really need a very high-quality starting plant material. And so, on average, the plant material that you’re processing and extracting from in a solventless extraction is going to be some of the best quality fresh-frozen cannabis that you can find. What you put in is what you get out.” – Ron Gershoni, Jetty co-founder and CEO

What Are Cannabis Extracts?

A cannabis extract is a specific type of cannabis concentrate made with the use of a solvent to strip cannabinoids and terpenes away from the plant matter. To avoid chemical solvents, companies like Jetty Extracts use alternative solventless extraction methods such as heat, ice, water, or pressure.

Solvent-Free vs Solventless Extracts

Certain cannabis companies may use a solvent-free process of making cannabis concentrates using a solvent and later removing the traces of it from the extracted material. “Solvent-free” does not equate to “solventless” and this extraction method may not be safe to use in products. Only solventless extracts completely avoid the potential toxic properties of butane, propane, ethanol, and carbon dioxide.

Types of Solventless Extracts

There are various types of solventless extracts available through Jetty Extracts, including:

– Rosin – A popular solventless extract that uses heat and pressure that often has a shatter-like consistency.

– Rosin budder – A whipped variety of rosin made by applying heat and agitation.

– Hash – The oldest-known cannabis concentrate made by squeezing together the tips of the resinous trichome glands on the cannabis flower. Hash may be packed tight and feature a dark color, or it may have a crumbly consistency.

– Dry-sift kief – A solventless extract made by sieving fresh and dried flower buds or trim over a variety of mesh screen filters to separate the fragrant and powdery kief from the plant matter. The powder can be added into joints, edibles, or shaped into hash for dabbing.

-Ice-water hash – An extract using ice, water, agitation, filtration bags, and various mesh screen sizes to separate the trichomes from the raw cannabis material.

-Freeze-dried hash – An option that preserves the hash and prevents it from degrading and losing potency over time.

Cannabis enthusiasts can keep an eye out for new and innovative solventless extracts from Jetty Extracts that push the limits of potency and flavor.

About Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts started in San Diego in 2013 with a commitment to making the finest, carefully-crafted products with genuine cannabis terpenes, free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. They are a leader in solventless extraction methods to produce quality concentrates without the use of harsh solvents that may be harmful if ingested. Popular Jetty solventless products include solventless vape cartridges and solventless PAX era pods.

