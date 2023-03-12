5 Ways Water Sports Can Help Reduce Stress And Improve Overall Mental Health

London, England, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Living the fast-paced, busy lives we do can easily burn us out. Many of us are stuck in a routine around work, home, social media, sleep, and repeat. Although a routine can be nice to feel some structure and control, the repetitiveness can easily drain even the most motivated person.

Instead of retreating to bed with your mobile to scroll through social media as your form of stress relief, why not go and try something new? Trying a new sport not only gives you a chance to enjoy the outdoors, but water sports such as paddle boarding London and canoeing also offer several advantages for your mental and physical health. Here are a few benefits of canoeing London you can look forward to after signing up with Back of Beyond Adventures:

#1: Being Near Water Is Calming

If you’ve always found peace when you hear water or when you’re near a natural body of water, this means its calming effect is working. Water sports such as paddle boarding require you to spend more time in the water. Since water triggers our parasympathetic nervous system, we can experience a drop in blood pressure and heart rate as one of the benefits. Over time, when joining the canoeing London enthusiasts, you can feel more calm, relaxed, and even rejuvenated.

#2: Helps Boost Your Mood

While participating in water sports regularly, your mind can start to feel more relaxed and less stressed. Experiencing these positive emotions while also enjoying nature and being out in the sun will give your mind the boost of serotonin it needs. In no time, you will start to look forward to your paddle boarding London weekends as a mind refresher.

#3: Helps With Focusing The Mind

With both paddle boarding and canoeing, participants engage in a repetitive rowing motion. This motion is perfect for clearing the mind of worries while also learning how to mentally focus. It’s a great mental and physical workout.

#4: Builds Up Confidence

Part of the goals of the Back of Beyond Adventures team is to help people feel more confident, whether it’s on the water or in life. By setting small goals with your paddle boarding or canoeing journey, you can feel motivated to accomplish them and have a boost in confidence as soon as you reach your goals. This is a lesson you can apply to your daily life as well.

#5: Benefits The Body

Of course, last but not least paddle boarding and canoeing are great for working out. You increase core and leg strength with regular rowing while also improving your cardiovascular health, all relevant when you want to worry less about your physical health.

Start Your Adventure With Us

Book your first paddle boarding or canoeing day with Back of Beyond Adventures. Our experienced team will guide beginners every step of the way to ensure they enjoy every minute out in the water while staying safe. Book now through our website: https://backofbeyonduk.com/. See you in the water soon!