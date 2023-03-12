Scale-up leader Keith Metcalfe joins Pursuit Technology (makers of Acorn LMS) to drive international growth and market expansion

VANCOUVER, Canada, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Pursuit Technology, leading provider of learning tools such as the Acorn learning management system (LMS) today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Keith Metcalfe as President and advisory board member.

Metcalfe, a seasoned software executive with over 25 years’ experience, is an expert in scaling of SaaS companies.

“Mr, Metcalfe’s experience will help us to take our regional success in Australia and expand it to a global platform. Over the years we’ve quietly focused our development on our customers and with one million annual learners we have strong convictions on how to redefine the concept of corporate learning.” said Blake Proberts (CEO and Co-Founder). “Metcalfe will be instrumental in expanding on our success and driving adoption across new industries, geographies and use cases.”

Metcalfe will oversee the company’s customer facing teams from its new location in Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to joining Acorn LMS, Metcalfe led high growth teams at SAP, Traction On Demand and most recently as the CEO of Traction Guest (now Sign In Enterprise). Traction Guest attracted some the world’s most strategic investors and scaled operations in Seattle, Vancouver and Dublin to establish itself as an enterprise leader in the visitor management category.

“As soon as we connected, Blake and I shared an immediate conviction that companies are largely struggling to help employees learn. The LMS industry has a hard time creating technology that prioritises learning,” said Metcalfe, “Organisations that have a true understanding of their capabilities will increase their overall strength”.

“Besides sharing a conviction on the importance of learning, Keith and I share the same principles on how to grow a company.” said Proberts. “Our customers are our focus and they have spoken. Once they use our solution they stay. Most of our growth has been through word of mouth. Now Keith and I will be building a team that can share our solution with more companies around the world”.

“Employees have always been our most important asset and they all want to learn. I’m excited to join the Pursuit team. They’ve built a product, culture and customer following that’s truly impressive. We’ll continue to build on this success and welcome more customers, partners, and employees to our community.” said Metcalfe.

Pursuit Technology is a fast growing HR technology company. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.

Contact: Ben Satchwell, ben.satchwell@pursuittechnology.com