Reliance Unit To Build Smart City Near Gurugram

Gurugram, India, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — A groundbreaking ceremony was held by one of the four Japanese companies that will be located in a smart city being developed by a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd near Gurugram. The purpose of the ceremony was to mark the start of construction for a medical devices unit.

In a statement, the firm owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced that its subsidiary, Reliance Model Economic Township Limited (MET City), is in the process of creating a top-tier Greenfield Smart City near Gurugram, Haryana.

Reliance MET City is a Japan Industrial Township (JIT) and houses four leading Japanese companies in its integrated industrial township. According to the statement, Nihon Kohden, a Japanese medical device manufacturer and one of the four Japanese companies located in Reliance MET City, has conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on their allocated plot. This facility is set to become their largest manufacturing unit in India and it is expected to reinforce MET City’s status as a prime destination for businesses looking to establish themselves in Haryana and northern India. The other Japanese companies located in MET City are Panasonic, Denso, and T-Suzuki.

During the ground-breaking ceremony, S V Goyal, the CEO of Reliance MET City, expressed his enthusiasm for the development of the smart city, which is rapidly becoming one of the most successful greenfield projects in North India with over 400 industrial clients and a walk-to-work masterplan. As a designated Japan Industrial Township, Goyal expressed satisfaction that more Japanese companies are choosing to partner with Reliance MET City in India. He also highlighted the advantage of the plug-n-play infrastructure offered by MET City, which is an asset for any company seeking to establish themselves in the region.

According to Vaibhav Mittal, Vice President and Head of Business Development at MET City, the aim is to attract an increasing number of Japanese companies to the smart city and establish it as one of the most desirable business destinations in North India.

The Managing Director of Nihon Kohden India Pvt Ltd, Kentaro Kusano, revealed that the company’s new hematology analyzer reagent factory will cover an area of 8,900 square meters and will be constructed on a plot of land spanning 16,135 square meters. This new facility, which is almost four times larger than the firm’s current factory in Gujarat, will serve as a major expansion of the company’s operations.

Kentaro Kusano, the Managing Director of Nihon Kohden India Pvt Ltd, highlighted the significance of the new facility as a major milestone in the company’s efforts to expand its operations in India. He expressed his optimism that the new facility will enable Nihon Kohden to fulfill its mission of being a reliable partner and supplier in the healthcare sector, thereby contributing to the improvement of healthcare services in India.

MET City (METL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries and is currently in the process of creating a top-tier Greenfield Smart City on more than 8,000 acres of land located in Jhajjar near Gurugram, Haryana.

Significant progress has been made on the project, with the completion of key trunk infrastructure including power infrastructure such as a 220 KV substation developed by MET City, a water treatment plant, a water distribution network, a broad network of roads,andextensivelandscaping. Reliance MET city