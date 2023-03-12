Voice Actors From ‘My Hero Academia,’ ‘Spy X Family’ Among Anime Franchises at FAN EXPO Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Voice Acting section of the autograph area at FAN EXPO Philadelphia will be brimming with talent — and plenty of fan attention — with dozens of top franchises represented following today’s announcement of 10 performers to the event, set for June 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. A few of the popular anime titles that these stars have voiced include “My Hero Academia,” “Spy x Family,” “Demon Slayer” and “Naruto,” and collectively they have done voice work on thousands of episodes of hundreds of TV shows, films and video games.

The 10 standouts are:

• Josh Grelle (“My Hero Academia,” “Date a Live,” “Attack on Titan”)

• Elizabeth Maxwell (“My Hero Academia,” “Fruits Basket,” “RWBY”)

• Jason Liebrecht (“My Hero Academia,” “Fire Force,” “Dragon Ball Super”)

• Christopher Sabat (“My Hero Academia,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Black Clover”)

• Natalie Van Sistine (“Spy x Family,” “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury,” “Mieruko-chan”)

• Megan Shipman (“Spy x Family,” “Isekai Quartet,” “Overlord”)

• Alex Organ (“Spy x Family,” “Fairy Tail,” “High School D&D”)

• Zach Aguilar (“Demon Slayer,” “One Punch Man,” “March Comes in like a Lion”)

• Aleks Le (“Demon Slayer,” “Rent-a-Girlfriend,” “Samurai Rabbit”)

• Maile Flanagan (“Naruto,” “Senko,” “Boruto”)

They join two previously announced FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrities with notable voice credits, including Sean Astin (“Justice League Action”) and Katee Sackhoff (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Clone Wars”). Additional voice actors from the worlds of animation and gaming will be announced soon.

They supplement an amazing array of guests that includes icon Michael J Fox, his Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson; Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”); Christina Ricci (“The Addams Family,” “Wednesday”); Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man); Peter Weller (Robocop, Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension); “Arrow” star Stephen Amell and fellow “Arrow” cast member Emily Bett Rickards; “Punisher” standout Jon Bernthal, “Daredevil” headliners Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio; “Stranger Things” breakouts Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien; and Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter).

Advanced Tickets for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are on sale through May 18 at www.fanexpophiladelphia.com, with discounts on individual day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages available for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

