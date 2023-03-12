SMS DATACENTER FEATURED ON ASK BRIEN SHOW

IRVINE, CALIF, USA, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Justin Winder, President of SMS Datacenter, appeared on the Ask Brien radio show on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The show focuses on providing business owners with tips, strategies, and business hacks that help them reach their goals and overcome their obstacles.

During the show, Winder discussed the challenges that SMS Datacenter’s customers face, particularly with cybersecurity, and how their services can help overcome them. Also, he spoke about the company’s approach to running its business, including growth strategies, team management, and customer relationships.

In addition, Winder talked about the company’s IT capabilities in the retail industry, notably in keeping the network operational and secure. Finally, the show covered the topic of ransomware, including how it infiltrates a business network through a phishing email and how SMS Datacenter can protect those networks with its security services.

“I was thrilled to join the Ask Brien show as a guest,” said Winder. “I hope the insights I shared encouraged their listeners to make IT improvements that can improve their service uptime and toughen their data security.”

To listen to the Ask Brien show, visit the KHTS – Santa Clarita radio station website. The show is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher podcast platforms.

