‘My Hero Academia,’ ‘My Little Pony,’ ‘Avatar,’ More Voice Actors Add Depth To FAN EXPO Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Voice Actors section of the celebrity area at FAN EXPO Cleveland rounds out nicely with 13 stars representing anime, animation and gaming at the event, set for March 24-26 at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. “My Hero Academia” leads the anime roster with five standouts, including Leah Clark, Justin Cook, Ian Sinclair, Josh Grelle and Trina Nishimura along with Dameon Clarke (“Dragon Ball Z”). Animation guests Peter Cullen (“Transformers”), Dan Gilvezan (“Transformers”), Tara Strong (“My Little Pony”), Dante Basco (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”), Nolan North (“Rick and Morty”) and Jim Cummings (“Winnie The Pooh”) plus the gaming world’s Kellen Goff (“Five Nights at Freddy’s”) complete today’s additions.

In addition to their work on “My Hero Academia,” Clark (“Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid,” “Fairy Tail”), Cook (“Dragon Ball Z,” “Yu Yu Hakusho”), Sinclair (“Dragon Ball Z,” “Golden Kamuy”), Grelle (“Date a Live,” “Attack on Titan”) and Nishimura (“Attack on Titan,” “Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On” have all voiced characters on scores of other anime and other projects. Clarke (“Borderlands” video game), Strong (“Teen Titans Go!,” “DC Super Hero Girls”), Basco (voice, “Star Wars Rebels,” non-animated, Hook), North (“Blaze and the Monster Machine,” “Young Justice”), Cummings (“Curious George,” “Mickey Mouse’s Mixed-Up Adventures”) and Goff (“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” also “My Hero Academia”) each have prolific careers in many films, shows and games.

The 13 voices complement a solid FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity lineup that includes Zachary Levi (SHAZAM!, “Chuck”), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, “Taxi”), “Star Trek” franchise standouts Ethan Peck and Anson Mount, Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame), Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension), Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”); Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam, It); “The Office” trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez and Leslie David Baker and the stars of “Trailer Park Boys” Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Cleveland are on sale at http://www.fanexpocleveland.com now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. Advance pricing and VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Cleveland is the fifth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

