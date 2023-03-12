HoduSoft Offering IP PBX Software for Small Businesses Worldwide

Denver, United States, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, one of the fastest-growing Unified Communications (UC) software providers in the industry is providing IP PBX software for small businesses worldwide. With an intent to help small businesses make collaboration effortless, HoduSoft IP PBX software can be customized to meet the assorted needs of different businesses. With various advanced features and functionalities, it ensures seamless connectivity on a unified platform.

With years of experience and industry knowledge, HoduSoft has introduced several innovative products for different types of businesses including call centers, contact centers, and service providers. All their products are built to provide excellent communication experiences. The IP PBX software for small businesses is one of the best products offered by HoduSoft. Backed by enterprise-grade security, it comes with various advanced calling features for inbound and outbound calls. Some of the key features include-

Prepaid & postpaid billing

Multi-tenant

Auto-provisioning

Payment gateway integration

Least Cost Routing (LCR)

BLF & Presence

Audio Conference

Real-Time Analytics

Voicemail

Multilevel IVR

Multi-lingual

Call forwarding

Click to call

Call screening, etc.

Speaking about offering IP PBX software for small businesses, HoduSoft’s Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said, “We feel proud to be able to serve the niche market of small businesses. The IP PBX software for small businesses is an excellent solution for small businesses to manage their communication in a seamless manner. It comprises various advanced calling features for inbound and outbound calls. We also care about the security concerns of our clients and ensure that they get all the essential security features to connect with their customers securely.”

“With the help of the IP PBX software for small businesses, businesses can cut down their communications and network management costs to a great extent. They can experience better collaboration and productivity without spending a huge amount. Besides, the customization option allows small businesses to scale or pare down as per their need. With features such as Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Voicemail, Auto-attendant, and many others, small businesses can not only boost their professional image but also significantly improve their customer support services.” He added.

HoduSoft IP PBX software for small businesses is a robust business phone solution that assists businesses in the smooth handling of inbound and outbound calls over the internet. With 1,000+ concurrent call support, 10,000+ extension access, third-party integration, product customization, robust security, and attractive UI, it ensures better returns with one of the highest number of product features in one system.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered, well-renowned unified communications software provider. Established in 2015, it is engaged in building quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. With years of experience in the industry, HoduSoft has emerged as one of the best VoIP software providers, offering top-notch communication products at unmatched value for businesses of all sizes.

Contact:

HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.

Kartik Khambhati

707-708-4638

www.hodusoft.com

For media inquiries: sales@hodusoft.com