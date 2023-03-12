Future Electronics Features the MINMAX MDW(I)08 and MDW(I)10 Series

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is joining efforts with MINMAX to offer the MDW(I)08 and MDW(I)10 Series of DC-DC converters. This product family is highlighted for its size, being the smallest 8 and 10W encapsulated converters in the market. This new product line offers a compact and efficient solution for a wide range of applications.

This MINMAX Series is a range of single-output DC-DC converters that deliver 8 to 10 watts of output power. With a compact size of only 1″ x 1″, this series is ideal for applications that require a small footprint and high-power density. The series is also equipped with a wide input voltage range, making it suitable for use in a variety of industrial, automotive, and telecommunication systems.

This new series is designed to provide reliable and efficient power conversion. It features a high efficiency of up to 93% and a low noise operation, making it suitable for use in noise-sensitive applications. The series also offers a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, making it ideal for use in harsh environments.

To learn more about the MINMAX — MDW(I)08 and MDW(I)10 Series, visit: www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/minmax-mdwi0810-series

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

