Discover Havelock Island with Munjoh Ocean Resorts

Looking for a serene holiday at a beach resort? Andaman is your best choice for that purpose. It's not only where you visit to explore beautiful beaches or adventure sports. You can also enjoy luxury and rejuvenation while visiting Munjoh Havelock resort Andaman. Munjoh, a premium beach resort, features private villas with sea access, fine dining, specially chosen amenities, and more.

The management says, “Munjoh provides a handcrafted collection of unique experiences. Munjoh Ocean Resort is a resort with luxurious villas, lovely dining options, and much more. At Havelock, you can book a private beach access house to explore your inner self. As the name implies, Munjoh means “Mine.” Spend time alone and establish a deeper connection with your soul at this Havelock beach home. You will be pampered with handcrafted menus, fresh organic produce, and various entertaining activities.”

The marketing team says, “Munjoh Ocean Resort is a unique holiday destination filled with Andaman mystery and island enchantment. When you visit Munjoh Ocean Resort, you will experience a celebration of local cuisines, opulent accommodations, and a connection to the seascape, its culture, and nature. A fusion of sounds, tastes, and smells at the resort immerses visitors in their surroundings and gives them a true sense of place. It offers magnificent accommodations in the heart of a stunning Ocean front and is the ideal setting for a romantic holiday. The resort is in an exceptional location, one of India’s most popular beach sites.”

About Munjoh Ocean Resort

Munjoh is an award-winning luxury resort set on the brink of a stunning ocean, surrounded by dense jungle and a gorgeous white talcum sand beach. With special attention to small detail, the Munjoh Ocean Resort offers thirty luxury villas. This Ocean Resort offers luxurious accommodations, such as regional cuisine and the opportunity to forge new connections with the seascape, the local culture and surrounding natural life.