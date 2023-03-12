AZ DNA Announces Other DNA Services In Scottsdale, Arizona

DNA Services Arizona

Scottsdale, AZ, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — We also offer Arizona DNA Testing, paternity testing services in emergency cases. If you need child support, DNA evidence testing, contact now to schedule the meeting.

Are you searching for the best DNA services provider in Scottsdale, Arizona? Don’t worry; AZ DNA is here. We provide same-day DNA testing services at affordable prices. Our experts are reliable, trusted, and polite. We are available 24 hours, seven days a week. We also offer Arizona DNA Testing, paternity testing services in emergency cases. If you need child support, DNA evidence testing, contact now to schedule the meeting.

AZ DNA is the best in the valley when it comes to DNA paternity testing. We love children, and we are family-owned and operated. We deliver all expectations with our 15+ years of world, first-class baby DNA testing service that we bring to you at your doorstep for $299 (tax included) to establish a Legal/Court Certified DNA paternity test with AZ DNA.
AZ DNA paternity test is extremely accurate and shows close to 100% accuracy in determining a child’s biological father. This test typically uses blood tests or cheek swabs. For people who need results for legal purposes, it is always best for them to go to a medical setting.

Company – AZ DNA

Owner – Eliot Plamondon

Email – az.dna@icloud.com

Phone Number – 480 695 6250

Address – 6696 East Red Bird Rd., Ste. 7, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

