CAV Family Therapy Offers Mental Health and Wellbeing to a Happier Life

Fullerton, CA, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Couples, teenagers and those seeking better emotional and relational wellness are turning to CAV Family Therapy to lead them to a more settled and fulfilling life.

CAV Family Therapy offers more than just family therapy. Their trained team are dedicated to individuals struggling with anxiety/depression, parents trying to figure out their little ones or teens, the first responder dealing with emergencies/traumas, or those struggling to understand who they are.

Their diverse community of mental health professionals are dedicated to providing you and your family with the highest level of care. “We are collaborative in our approach to counseling,” commented company founder Ernesto Segismundo Jr. “This means we consider you the co-creator of your treatment. You have the wisdom to propel the sails of your destiny.”

He added: “We understand that connecting with the right therapist to help guide and support you is not easy. However, our clinical team has years of education and training to help foster growth and intimacy in your relationships.”

The team provides therapy services for relationship challenges, stress management, anxiety-related issues, women empowerment, anger management, parenting-related support, grief counseling, teen depression and anxiety issues, and infidelity recovery.

“We are here to support people in whatever journey they need guidance. And we will intervene to ensure you are safe, protected, and seen.”

Mr Segismundo Jr, is a licensed marriage and family therapist. He received his undergraduate degree in psychology from BIOLA University and his Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Vanguard University.

Ernesto has over ten years of clinical counseling experience working in settings such as group homes, domestic violence shelters, churches, and outpatient programs. He treats marriage and family relationship problems and individuals suffering from depression, anxiety and addiction.

Along with his counseling experience, he has conducted various classes and seminars concerning relationships and mental health-related topics such as parenting, substance abuse, maintaining healthy marriages, private practice social media and video marketing and managed care practices.

CAV Family Therapists are highly attuned to cultural, relational, emotional and mental health needs. To maintain and provide the highest level of care to clients, the therapists are all up-to-date with new information in the mental health field through group training, individual supervision and attending continuing education courses.

For further information about their services or to book an appointment:

Phone: (949)829-1638

Website: https://cavfamilytherapy.com/