HDTV Supply and AJA Video Systems Partner to Deliver High-Quality Video Solutions

Los Angeles, California, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of video distribution equipment, and AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of high-quality video and audio processing equipment, have announced a partnership to bring customers the most advanced video solutions available.

This partnership combines HDTV Supply’s extensive experience in video distribution and AJA Video Systems’ expertise in high-performance video and audio processing, resulting in a comprehensive offering of video solutions that will meet the needs of any professional environment.

“We are thrilled to partner with AJA Video Systems to deliver the highest quality video solutions to our customers,” said a Spokesperson at HDTV Supply. “Our partnership will provide customers with cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, ensuring their video needs are met with unparalleled quality and support.”

AJA Video Systems’ products, including its range of video capture cards, converters, and video routers, are known for their performance and reliability, while HDTV Supply’s products, including its matrix switches and extenders, have set the standard for video distribution. By combining their expertise, the partnership will offer a wide range of products that will enable users to capture, convert, and distribute video signals of the highest quality.

“We are excited to partner with HDTV Supply to offer a comprehensive range of video solutions to our customers,” said a Spokesperson at AJA Video Systems. “This partnership brings together the best of both companies to offer a compelling proposition for any professional video workflow.”

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/hall-research-video-and-audio-products.html/

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of video distribution equipment, including matrix switches, extenders, and splitters. The company has been in business for over 20 years and has a reputation for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

About AJA Video Systems: Since 1993, AJA Video Systems has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality video and audio processing equipment. Its products include video capture cards, converters, and video routers, which are used in professional video workflows around the world.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com