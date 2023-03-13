Product Lifecycle Management Market to Expand at 8.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Product Lifecycle Management Industry Overview

The global product lifecycle management market size was valued at USD 26.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The major factors expected to drive the growth include a rising focus on developing smart products and factories and the increasing demand for cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions for secure IT infrastructure. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted businesses to adopt cloud technology to facilitate remote working and ensure business continuity. In addition, several organizations have opted for remote working and deployed cloud-based solutions, which has surged the demand for PLM solutions. The pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the market due to the high adoption of cloud-based solutions across various organizations.

Product lifecycle management envisages systematic management of information through the entire lifecycle of the product in real-time. The information typically includes production and product design, development, and delivery process. The product lifecycle processes continuously evolve with variables such as functions, time, price, and performance. As a result, product innovation is flexible to match the new market requirements which have become extremely important owing to these continuously changing variables. These product lifecycle management solutions can help achieve low operational costs and time efficiency while encouraging innovations in business operations. These benefits are expected to impact the market growth positively over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Product Lifecycle Management Market

The increasing demand for product lifecycle management solutions in small and medium enterprises across various industry verticals to optimize manufacturing costs is fostering the growth of the market. Companies need to find ways to invest to maximize their business profit potential throughout their life cycle. However, concerns over data security and other factors such as integration and costs of implementation are expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. Technological trends such as additive manufacturing and engineering and Augmented Reality (AR) are predicted to drive the market during the forecast period. These technologies are expected to encourage companies to enable their PLM solutions with new capabilities, which are projected to extend the demand.

Currently, an outsized number of commercial enterprises are instrumental in completing digital transformation initiatives or developing their roadmap towards digitalization. One of the significant developments includes the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with PLM solutions. This integration has amplified the capabilities of product lifecycle management solutions, which has enabled real-time performance and quality management post-manufacturing. IoT sensors embedded in smart products and systems generate a vast set of actionable data, such as insights regarding the early signs of failure of a particular part in the product.

Technological advancements such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), virtual reality, augmented reality, and additive manufacturing, are anticipated to boost the growth of the product lifecycle management market. The key market players, such as PTC Inc. and Siemens are focused on integrating these technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Siemens launched AssistAR 3.0, which supports assembly, inspection, and maintenance procedures with a new generation of accurate and robust augmented reality (AR) technologies. It connects to the company’s PLM system and uses regular PCs and displays to guide company operators through complex operations without the use of glasses or a headset.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Related Reports

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market – The global autonomous last mile delivery market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2023 to 2030. Payment Processing Solutions Market – The global payment processing solutions market size was valued at USD 47.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Product Lifecycle Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global product lifecycle management market based on software, deployment, end use, and region:

Product Lifecycle Management Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Portfolio Management

Design & Engineering Management

Quality & Compliance Management

Simulation, Testing, & Change Management

Manufacturing Operations Management

Others

Product Lifecycle Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Product Lifecycle Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery

Retail

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

Product Lifecycle Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights:

January 2022: Aras Corporation announced the merger with Minerva Group, a software provider that optimizes business and product processes. With this merger, Minerva brings product lifecycle management functionality that will be built on the Aras platform for medical devices and high-tech electronics companies.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Product Lifecycle Management market include

ANSYS, Inc.

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

AUTODESK, INC.

Siemens AG

PTC Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Synopsys Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Product Lifecycle Management Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter