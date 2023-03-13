Submarine Cable Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Submarine Cable Industry Overview

The global submarine cable market size was estimated at USD 25.50 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The major factors driving the market are increasing investments in offshore wind farms, increasing data traffic, and investments by OTT providers to suffice the requirements. Submarine cables are widely used for power and communication applications. They are widely used for power transmission to the oil rigs, power generated from offshore wind farms to the power station, and inter-country and island connections. Increasing demand for interconnecting countries’ power grids is the factor influencing the demand for low-power cables. Submarine communication cables are used for inter-region/country communications. Around 97% of the worldwide internet traffic is entirely dependable on submarine cables, and with rising internet, the demands for the product is slated to rapidly rise. The surging focus on joining offshore renewable energy generation and increased energy security has driven the expansion of the market across the globe. These communication cables help in faster communication and carry a large amount of data traffic across the globe.

The submarine communication cables carry around 90% of the data traffic across the world. In addition, their total carrying capacity is in terabits per second. As a result, they are the most valued cables for OTT and communication providers such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft. For instance, in October 2021 NEC, the Japanese IT company announced plans to build a huge submarine cable with four crore fiber optics for Facebook. The submarine is expected to hold a capacity of up to 500mbps across 24 fiber pairs. Most economies consider submarine cables a vital component of the economy and have set regulations to protect them from threats. For instance, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has created safety zones that prohibit activities that can damage these cables linked through Australia & the Rest of the World. In addition, it legalizes the installation of new submarine cables projects.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Submarine Cable Market

The communication cables have observed a surge in demand due to increased data traffic. Regions such as Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South America have noted rising investments in submarine communication cables. Companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft are the primary influencers of the submarine cables. Google owns 10,433 miles of submarine cables internationally and 63,605 miles in consortium with Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft. Facebook owns 57,709 miles, Amazon owns 18,987 miles, and Microsoft owns 4,104 miles of submarine cables. Amazon’s cables run from the U.S. to the Asia Pacific region, connecting Singapore, Japan, California, and Oregon.

The efficient power transmission and distribution systems from renewable energy sources and the growth of offshore wind farms are expected to fuel the overall industry growth. For instance, the Government of Japan is constructing a floating wind farm 12 miles away from the seacoast and is expected to install 140 floating wind turbines by 2020.

Growing demand for submarine cables has encouraged the manufacturers to actively participate in the installation & commissioning, upgrades, and maintenance of the submarine cables. For instance, in February 2020, The Europe India Gateway (EIG) submarine cable system was upgraded to fast-track and reinforced the connectivity amongst businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and India by Ciena Corporation.

Browse through Grand View Research’s HVAC & Construction Industry Related Reports

Lawn Mowers Market – The global lawn mowers market size was valued at USD 31.18 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The global lawn mowers market size was valued at USD 31.18 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Gardening Equipment Market – The global gardening equipment market was valued at USD 88.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0 % from 2023 to 2030.

Submarine Cable Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global submarine cables market on the basis of application, voltage, end- user, component, offerings, and region:

Submarine Cables Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Submarine Power Cables

Submarine Communication Cables

Submarine Power Cables Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra High Voltage

Submarine Power Cables End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Offshore Wind Power Generation

Inter country & island connection

Offshore Oil & Gas

Submarine Communication Cables Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Installation & Commissioning

Upgrade

Maintenance

Submarine Communication Cables Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Dry Plant Products

Wet Plant Products

Submarine Power Cables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Submarine Cable Industry include

ALE International, ALE USA Inc.

SubCom, LLC

NEC Corporation

Prysmian S.p.A

Nexans

Google LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Microsoft

NKT A/S

ZTT

Order a free sample PDF of the Submarine Cable Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter