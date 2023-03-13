Proactive Services Market to Grow at 20.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Proactive Services Industry Overview

The global proactive services market size was valued at USD 3.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing trend of understanding customer expectations and buying patterns, adoption of smartphones and tablets, and high usage of the internet, e-commerce websites, and shopping applications are a few factors contributing to the growth of this market. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has overturned the way organizations have embraced their work, allowing employees to manage significant disturbances in worldwide supply chains. The pandemic caused stronger digitalization initiatives across the globe, it led organizations to acknowledge the disruption and adapt to proactive services to ensure business intelligence and process enhancement.

COVID-19 has raised worries among consumers like uneasiness about visiting the stores, purchasing products virtually, and trust issues with digital shopping. All such issues can expand the volume of inbound calls and strain the organization’s staff leading to more expenses; thus, it is vital to adopt proactive practices across the organization. For instance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nike was compelled to close more than 5,000 of its 7,000 stores across China majorly impacting the offline business. However, the online business did exceptionally well, Nike decided to engage its employees with customers digitally. Nike decided to proactively reach out to customers and offer various services such as sending automated emails to customers after they place an order with detail of tracking information and shipping time. These initiatives helped Nike attain 35% growth in its online sale.

There is a rise in the number of people opting for online shopping, permitting retailers and other business organizations to seize the valuable opportunity of adopting more sustainable practices by integrating the existing workflow with their digital presence. High usage of cell phones, tablets, and other electronic devices to access the bank accounts for transactions is anticipated to increase and thus drive the growth of the proactive services market. Customers expect support and guidance, hence acquiring new customers is not the only priority for organizations but retaining existing customers and ensuring they have all that they need is also important.

The proactive services allow marketers to identify the pain points of customers, not only understanding their current needs but also supporting their latent needs. The expanding interest and adoption rate of Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) across various industries supports data-rich solutions and are expected to fuel market growth. With the help of such technology, organizations may well predict the future patterns of their customers and offer them services even before they realize their needs. Moreover, the expanding utilization of bots is affecting the market as it would help examine the success rate of ads or content posted across various platforms.

To avoid challenges like cost management and implementation while executing changes in the organization, it is important to improve performance across the entire IT infrastructure which means implementation of proactive services across all levels of the organization. While firms adopt new technologies, cost management is one of the most significant problems for the end-users of proactive services. To defeat these difficulties, organizations should concentrate on acquiring self-analytic devices, proactive and preventive support systems, omnichannel presence, and other upgrade management tools. Additionally, organizations should acquire a strong IT security framework to prevent the loss of any data as it could affect the organization’s brand reputation.

Proactive Services Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global proactive services market based on service, technology, enterprise, application, end-use, and region:

Proactive Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Design & Consulting

Managed Services

Technical Support

Proactive Services Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Others

Proactive Services Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Proactive Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cloud Management

Customer Experience Management

Data Center Management

End-point Management

Network Management

Others

Proactive Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Communications

Retail

Others

Proactive Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Proactive Services Industry include

Microsoft Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Network, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

LivePerson, Inc.

NICE

Genesys

