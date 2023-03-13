Personal Development Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Personal Development Industry Overview

The global personal development market size was valued at USD 41.81 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing emphasis on acquiring new skills, such as social skills and decision-making skills, for self-improvement, personal development, and gaining self-recognition is a major factor expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, employees often look to match their domain skills with the standards set by their employers, which bodes well for market growth.

Several companies offer personal development courses via online and offline channels. However, the demand for technology-driven platforms is gaining traction as individuals can access programs irrespective of their location. As such, key market players are striking strategic collaborations to serve larger geographies and reach potential customers across the globe. For instance, in June 2019, Franklin Covey Co. partnered with Liz Wiseman, a leadership researcher, and executive advisor, to design and develop a powerful and premier leadership development solution based on Wiseman’s Multipliers books.

The work-from-home policy implemented by various organizations in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak has unfolded opportunities for individuals to hone their skills without hampering their work schedules. This has resulted in the introduction of numerous digital platforms and virtual events for personal development. For instance, Skillpath, a professional training & coaching leader based in the U.S., broadened its virtual training module for professionals with interactive features to help them uphold business endurance during the pandemic.

The market is gaining traction in line with continued globalization. Incumbents are switching to virtual platforms to conduct live chats, workshops, and webinars. Advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality are also driving the popularity of online self-development programs. However, concerns over data security, privacy protection, and copyright infringement are growing, and the market is becoming heavily regulated as a result. For instance, in the U.S., the Department of Education has taken distance and online learning courses within its jurisdiction.

Key market players are offering customized solutions as part of their efforts to gain a competitive edge. However, busy schedules hold back individuals from analyzing their personal strengths, weaknesses, habits, personalities, and values, which is turning out to be a major challenge for the market. The looming lack of awareness about the availability of a myriad of personal development programs among individuals despite their keen interest and curiosity for self-improvement is also expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Personal Development Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal development market based on instrument, focus area, and region.

Personal Development Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Books

e-Platforms

Personal Coaching/Training

Workshops & Seminars

Personal Development Focus Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Mental Health

Motivation & Inspiration

Physical Health

Self-Awareness

Skillset Enhancement

Personal Development Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Personal Development Industry include

Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.

Franklin Covey Co.

Landmark Worldwide

Success Resources America

Omega Institute

SkillPath

Toastmasters International

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Esalen Institute and Esalen Center for Theory & Research

