Online Education Market Size to Reach US$ 325 billion by 2025

Online Education Market: by Technology Type (Certificate and Degree), by Application (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate, Government, and Others), and Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The online education market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analysis of the market, capturing all the aspects of the online education industry.

Global Online Education Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Online Education Market Introduction

Online education is a knowledge-sharing platform that offers its user with a range of developmental opportunities for the user who is willing to enroll for a subject. It is a process of acquiring knowledge through electronic technologies and resources. It relies on the internet and distribution of course material between students and teachers. An increase in the number of internet consumers has raised the demand for sophisticated online education courses. As per the Office for National Statistics, almost all adults in the age group of 16 to 44 years in the UK were current internet consumers (99%) in 2019. The accessibility of improved network connectivity coupled with the convenience provider by on-demand the courses will boost the market size.

Online Education Market Dynamics

The rising volume of course content is making it onerous for the education industry to handle and store such a huge amount of data in their libraries, online education enables these verticals to store and handle their educational courses in websites or applications. Therefore, the rising access to these educational courses across increasing budget-friendly e-learning websites is one of the major factors driving the growth of the online education market across the globe. Moreover, the rising adoption of the cloud-based platform in the online education is offering these verticals pliability in the content storage, availability, and processing, which in turn, is offering growth to the market. However, the accessibility of ample free content is restricting the growth of the global online education market over the forecast period.

Moreover, amid the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a temporary shutdown of corporates, and educational institutes, restricting public gathering and maintaining social distancing to stop the spread to the virus. This is positively affected the market with a growing number of companies switching to a virtual learning experience. According to the United Nations, around 22 countries on three continents have closed schools due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19. UNESCO has referred some of the e-learning platforms on its website, to assist teachers, schools, and parents to facilitate student learning during periods of school closure.

Online Education Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the online education market on the basis of technology type, product type, and application.

Based on type, the online education market is segmented into-

Degrees

Certificates

Based on application, the online education market is segmented into-

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

Others (Personal Development)

Online Education Market by Type, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Source: Market Statsville 2020

Online Education Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the online education market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America accounts to hold the largest share in the global online education market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of technologies by numerous firms based in the US to offer effective training to its workforce. The business verticals across the region are effectively engaged in the improvement of their employee training programs which would enhance employee productivity. These factors are boosting the demand of online education in the region.

Online Education Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Following North America, Asia Pacific is anticipated to project a significant growth rate in the online education market over the forecast period. The high internet penetration and an increasing number of companies setting up their businesses in the emerging economies, such as China and India are few factors boosting the demand for e-learning or online education in the region. Further, the governments are taking initiative to support e-learning and rising digitalization will influence the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Online Education Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading manufacturers of online education in the global market include Lynda.Com, Pearson PLC, McGraw-Hill Education, Blackboard Inc., and Aprata Inc.

Other online education manufacturers include Adobe Systems Inc., Docebo, Classteacher Learning Systems, Tata Interactive Systems, Udacity Inc., Edmodo, K12 Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, Cisco, NIIT, Allen Interactions Inc., Alibaba Group (DingTalk), Alison, BYJU’S, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Coursera Inc., TAL Education Group, Tencent (Yuanfudao), Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt., Ltd.

In July 2018, Docebo entered into a partnership with Knowzies Technology Solutions which can assist the company to diversify its product portfolio and offer e-learning solutions across the world.

In March 2020, Oracle Corporation provided more than 50 hrs. of online training and six certification exams on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database.

The online education market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The online education market report covers comprehensive analysis on: