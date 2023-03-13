Biometric System Market Size to Reach US$ 69.1 billion by 2025

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Biometric System Market: by Authentication Type (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor Authentication), by Offering Type (Software and Hardware), by Functionality Type (Contact, Contactless and Combined), by End User (Government, Military and Defense, Healthcare, BFSI, Consumers Electronics, Security, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The biometric system market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the biometric system industry.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/biometric-system-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-69-1-billion-by-2025



Global Biometric System Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Biometric System Market: Introduction

A biometric system is a technology to identify individuals through biological data, such as fingerprints, DNA, voice waves, retina, hand geometry, and others. It analyzes physiological or biological characteristics specific to each individual to be able to verify their identity. The integration of biometric systems is continuously increasing in smartphones for surveillance and security due to the increasing cyber crimes and terror attacks. Biometric data protection is swiftly replacing the conventional methods of securing data through pin codes and photographs in educational industries, government centers, and workplaces. Various government authorities have made it mandatory for every individual to enroll themselves in biometric systems. These data will assist to differentiate every person and decrease the chance of fraudulent activities.

Biometric System Market: Dynamics

The growing adoption of biometrics systems in smartphones for different application, increasing use of biometrics in the banking industry especially to make a transaction, and growing application of the biometric system in healthcare industries are some factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, the growing usage of biometrics at workplaces to maintain a database of employees, track employees’ attendance, and punctuality are factors fueling the growth of the global biometric system market. Other market driving factors includes the increasing adoption of biometric system in the government sector for a range of applications, such as ration card enrollment, voter registration in low literacy economy, e-passport, and identifying individuals. For instance, India’s national ID–Aadhar program is one of the biggest biometric databases in the globe enabling government agencies to deliver retail services without the physical presence of an officer at a given place.

The usage of biometric systems for criminal identification is driving the demand for biometric systems across the globe. Opportunities for the global biometric systems market can be created by technology advancement, up-gradation for AI-controlled biometric devices. However, the high cost of smart biometric devices, security concerns, lack of skilled workforce to handle biometric devices, and data storage are the main factors that restrain the growth of the global biometric systems market during the forecast period.

Biometric System Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the biometric system market is based on the authentication type, offering type, functionality type, and end-user.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/biometric-system-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-69-1-billion-by-2025?opt=2950

Based on authentication type, the biometric system market is segmented into-

Single-Factor Authentication Fingerprint Recognition Iris Recognition Face Recognition Others (Signature Recognition)

Multi-Factor Authentication Smart Card with Biometrics Pin with Biometrics Multimodal Biometric



Based on offering type, the biometric system market is segmented into-

Software

Hardware

Based on functionality type, the biometric system market is segmented into-

Contact

Contactless

Combined

Based on end-user, the biometric system market is segmented into-

Government

Military and Defense

Healthcare

BFSI

Consumers Electronics

Security (Residential and Commercial)

Others (Travel & Immigration)

Biometric System Market by Authentication Type, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Biometric System Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the biometric system market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The US and Canada have developed economies which empowers them to invest significantly in public safety activities. The rapidly growing digitalization and adoption of smart technology have further propelled the growth of biometric system market in the region. The growth of the market in North American can also attributed to the increase in government initiatives in countries such as Mexico, US, and Canada for large scale funded programs such as e-visa and e-passport. The US Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security have been using fingerprint biometrics to facilitate physical and digital access and curb security issues.

Biometric System Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Following North America, Asia Pacific is projected to foresee a considerable growth in the biometric system market during the forecast period. This growth is backed by the growing small and medium (SMEs) industries and startups in this region. The growing adoption of biometric technologies in e-passport and national ID programs is offering growth to the market. Moreover, the governments in the region are significantly investing funds in public safety and using biometrics devices for security checkpoints on the country borders due to the growing terror attack activities. Furthermore, increasing industrialization is continuously rising the demand for safety and security of the database of companies, and combating fraudulent activities are further boost the growth of the market in the region.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/biometric-system-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-69-1-billion-by-2025

Biometric System Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading biometric system manufacturers in the global market include Thales Group, Safran, NEC Corporation (NEC), ASSA ABLOY AB (ASSA ABLOY), and Fujitsu. Other biometric system manufacturers include Bio Key International Inc., Precise Biometric AB, Secunet Security Network AG, Aware Inc., and Cross Match Technologies.

In March 2018, Thales Group acquired Gemalto to enhance its biometric offerings in the digital security arena.

In June 2019, Gemalto acquired Green Bit S.p.A to enhance its biometric capture capacities.

The research report of the biometric system market provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/biometric-system-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-69-1-billion-by-2025

Biometric System Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Biometric System Market: Target Audience