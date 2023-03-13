Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segment Overview by Application, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Image Analysis Software Industry Overview

The global medical image analysis software market size was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% over the forecast period. A rise in demand for diagnostic imaging software in fields, such as dental, orthopedics, urology, neurology, and oncology, is likely to contribute to the market growth. The growing adoption of ultrasound imaging systems to facilitate faster diagnosis, particularly of chronic diseases, is expected to propel the demand. In addition, continuous developments in the field of imaging technology, such as Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD), are anticipated to bolster the demand for these platforms. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical imaging has changed the market dynamics in recent years and is anticipated to positively influence growth in the near future.

The AI-based solutions have various applications in medical imaging including diagnosis, detection, image analysis, and clinical decision support. Though AI adoption is in the early phase in MRI and CT technologies, rising demand for accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety is anticipated to boost the adoption of AI-enabled medical imaging over the forecast period. The adoption of technologically advanced products, such as multimodality imaging platforms and 3D imaging, and benefits associated with the use of these systems, such as high-resolution imaging, convenient use, and flexibility, are contributing to the growing demand. The introduction of technologically advanced products and the advent of efficient information management systems are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Focus on innovation in medical image analysis has also given rise to certain measures that are being implemented.Furthermore, medical image processing can assist in disease diagnosis, treatment, and early detection. It has been regarded as one of the most cutting-edge technologies used to combat the COVID-19 crisis. In the context of COVID-19 disease, numerous AI, machine learning, and deep learning approaches have been used in medical image processing, which will further drive market growth.Diagnostic and research centers are expected to emerge as crucial end users of image analysis solutions owing to the rising demand for efficient solutions for better patient outcomes. These segments accounted for smaller revenue shares as they commonly outsource imaging services from hospitals.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical image analysis software market on the basis of software type, modality, imaging type, application, end use, and region:

Medical Image Analysis Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Integrated

Stand-alone

Medical Image Analysis Software Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Medical Image Analysis Software Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

2D Imaging

3D Imaging

4D Imaging

Medical Image Analysis Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography

Urology & Nephrology

Medical Image Analysis Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers(ASCs)

Others (Academic & Research Centers)

Medical Image Analysis Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Royal Philips and DiA Imaging Analysis entered into a strategic partnership to provide clinicians with automated solutions at the point of care.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Image Analysis Software market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Spacelabs Healthcare

MIM Software, Inc.

Aquilab SAS

ESAOTE SPA

Merge Healthcare, Inc. (IBM)

ClaroNav, Inc.

Xinapse, Inc.

Bruker

