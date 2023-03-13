Patient Portal Market Future Trends and Regional Analysis Report by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient Portal Industry Overview

The global patient portal market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.44% from 2023 to 2030. The rising number of healthcare facilities adopting patient portals is contributing to market growth. Also, increasing demand for Electronic Health Records (EHR) and mandatory federal norms are responsible for the increased usage of patient portals. Software businesses develop portals in the form of mobile or web-based applications that users may access to save or retrieve vital details. The market is also propelled by factors such as the rise in teleconsultation services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the surge in the integration of mobile-based health platforms, and the growing government assistance in the form of growth-promoting policies, rules, and regulations.

Rising demand for EHRs and increasing adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers are boosting the market growth. EHRs are gaining popularity as the healthcare industry’s digitalization accelerates. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than half of upper-middle- and high-income countries have implemented national EHR systems. As the government undertakes different projects to digitalize the healthcare system and standardize infrastructure & legislation for keeping health records, the demand for patient portals is increasing.

Governments all over the world are focusing on establishing the regulations, infrastructure, and standards for maintaining health records, which is driving the market growth. My Health Record is Australia’s national digital health record platform, to have a health record for the majority of citizens by 2022. This would facilitate the retrieval of healthcare data stored on the platform, which would be advantageous for all healthcare providers in the country.

Moreover, the aging of the population and the prevalence of chronic diseases continue to exert strain on the capacity and financial viability of healthcare systems. In addition, innovations in healthcare technology, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are providing great potential for health data and insights, enabling healthcare professionals to make more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions.

Furthermore, the patient portal market is led by hospitals in emerging countries adopting new healthcare technologies. In March of 2019, Huawei Technologies and Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital signed a partnership agreement for the development of a wireless healthcare facility in China.

This would be accomplished by integrating the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data with other innovations to enhance patient-doctor connections and provide accessible healthcare services. However, concerns over data privacy and security, together with the high cost of adoption and deployment of these tools, are serving as a major barrier to industry expansion.

Patient Portal Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient portal market based on type, delivery mode, end-use, and region:

Patient Portal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Standalone

Integrated

Patient Portal Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Web-based

Cloud-based

Patient Portal End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Providers

Payers

Others

Patient Portal Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2019: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Ephraim McDowell Health teamed together to improve FollowMyHealth. This enhancement aided in the development of a comprehensive patient engagement system, allowing for secure direct messages between patients and physicians.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Patient Portal market include –

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,

Athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medfusion Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

