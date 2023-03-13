Asia And Europe Steel Rebar Market Application, End-use and Country Outlook By 2028

Asia And Europe Steel Rebar Market Growth & Trends

The Asia and Europe steel rebar market size is expected to reach USD 283.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Government support by countries in Asia and Europe for the residential and real estate sector is projected to boost the market growth in the long run. The construction segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance from 2021 to 2028.

Asia And Europe Steel Rebar Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia and Europe steel rebar market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Infrastructure, Industrial.

The construction application segment dominated the market for steel rebar in Asia and Europe and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.0% in 2020. Rebar products are widely utilized in commercial and residential buildings owing to their high strength and low weight, which reduces the load on the building foundations and improves economic savings. Low interest rate for housing as a result of the pandemic is projected to push the demand over the short term. In Q1 2021, the investment in European residential construction increased by 23% compared to Q1 2020, reaching EUR 11.4 billion (~USD 13.18 billion).

The investments are being supported by ongoing structural shifts in both demographics and lifestyles. Thus, growing investments in residential construction across different parts of the world are anticipated to propel the market growth over the next eight years. Emerging economies of Asia such as India and ASEAN are witnessing increasing investments in the infrastructure sector owing to increasing urbanization, rising income per capita, and growing population. Furthermore, heavy allocation by governments to improve the infrastructure post-COVID-19 is projected to remain a key contributor to the market for steel rebar in Asia and Europe.

Market Share Insights

May 2021: Steel rebar prices in Northern Europe reached USD 825.09 per ton from USD 532.6 per ton monthly average in May 2020.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the market players are focused on the development of steel for downstream sectors such as construction, automotive, and transportation. The players are focused on capturing new contracts from various end-use industries. The market for steel rebar in Asia and Europe is fragmented with the presence of both established and small-scale players. These players give tough competition to other small players by adopting strategies such as joint ventures, capacity expansion, and product innovation.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Asia and Europe steel rebar market include,

ArcelorMittal

NLMK

Tata Steel

Steel Authority of India (SAIL)

JSW

JFE Corporation

Nucor

Evraz plc

Celsa Group

HBIS Group

