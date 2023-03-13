U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Regional Industry Size and Forecast up to 2030

U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. patient positioning systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The key drivers contributing to the market growth include increasing number of diagnostic procedures, technological advancements such as automated powered systems, and growing number of surgeries. The COVID-19 pandemic led to supply chain challenges, low demand, and decreased sales in the market. The main impact of the pandemic, however, was the postponement or cancellation of elective surgeries during 2020.

U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. patient positioning systems market on the basis of product, application, and end-use

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Tables and Accessories.

The tables dominated the market for U.S. patient positioning systems and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 81% in 2021. Rising adoption of automated technology such as integrated robotic systems and the need to enable better control and precision during treatments and diagnostic procedures are the key drivers anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market for U.S. patient positioning systems. SchureMed, for instance, is a U.S.-based manufacturer of a range of procedure tables, including Endrest Major Procedure Table, Rectangle Minor and Major Procedure Table, and Hourglass Major Procedure Table. The company also provides supporting accessories in addition to its table lineup.

The accessories segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market for U.S. patient positioning systems over the forecast period. This growth is owing to increasing initiatives by market players. For instance, in July 2020, Hill-Rom launched a range of lithotomy positioning devices (Yellofins Apex) in the U.S. to expand its product portfolio. Yellofins Stirrups product line from the company is designed to provide elevated performance in the OR while offering greater ease of use. Besides, Getinge also offers a complete range of accessories for patient positioning. There are a variety of appropriate accessories for diverse needs and types of surgery, be it metal-free or infusion stands, and radiolucent multi-purpose plates.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Surgery, Diagnostics, Others.

The surgery application dominated the market for U.S. patient positioning systems and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45% in 2021. Aging population in the U.S. coupled with prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the number of surgeries performed in the country. The presence of key players and availability of insurance coverage are other factors expected to contribute to the high number of treatment procedures and surgeries, thereby contributing to market growth. Moreover, increasing use of the equipment post-surgery to provide comfort to the patient is driving the segment. It stimulates the healing process and reduces pain, which further drives the demand for the system post-surgeries.

The others segment consisting of radiotherapy treatments such as cancer therapies is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Technological advancements are estimated to propel the demand owing to increasing use of robotics and automated patient positioning systems to deliver therapies to cancer patients. As per the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and accounts for 1 of every 4 deaths in the country. This key factor is estimated to contribute to the growth of the market for U.S. patient positioning systems.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others (Diagnostic Centers, Clinics).

The hospitals segment dominated the market U.S. patient positioning systems and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.9% in 2021. The segment held the largest market share owing to greatest number of treatments and surgical and diagnostic procedures conducted within hospital settings. Increasing awareness pertinent to disease treatments and prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures being performed annually in the U.S., is propelling segment growth.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.2%in the market U.S. patient positioning systems over the forecast period. According to Definitive Healthcare, there are over 9,000 active ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. Rising number of ambulatory surgery centers, initiatives by market players, investments, and preference for outpatient surgeries is anticipated to increase the number of procedures performed in ambulatory surgery centers, thereby fueling segment growth.

Market Share Insights

July 2020: Mizuho OSI on the other hand, offers a lineup of surgery tables specific to different specialties. Its Insite table, for example, is a radiolucent cantilevered surgery table intended for spinal and imaging procedures.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is competitive in nature and market players are undertaking strategic initiatives to maintain market leadership or increase their market share. These include partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, R&D, and product launches.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. patient positioning systems market include,

Medtronic

Stryker

Steris

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

SchureMed

Skytron LLC

Smith & Nephew

Leoni AG

Schaerer Medical AG

Mizuho OSI

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.