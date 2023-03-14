Future Electronics wins the 2022 Distributor of the Year Award from Global Connector Technology

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a globally recognized leader in the distribution of electronic components, is delighted to have been awarded the Distributor of the Year Award for 2022 from Global Connector Technology (GCT).

GCT is a leading manufacturer of interconnect products with whom Future Electronics has built a strong partnership over the years. In announcing the award, Richard Clark, Global Distribution Manager at GCT said “Future Electronics is a worthy winner of this award for 2022, a year in which our companies strengthened our partnership and achieved significant sales revenue milestones in all three geographical regions.”

Future Electronics and GCT are working closely together to develop a significant new project funnel to carry into 2023 and beyond. “We deeply value the engagement with Future Electronics and look forward to accelerating our mutual growth” said Mr. Clark.

“We are grateful to have received this award recognizing our performance from GCT. We are extremely pleased to share this with our hard-working product and sales teams globally” said Ryan Petsche, Corporate Vice-President, Interconnect at Future Electronics. “An award such as this is a testament to our successful relationship that highlights our dedication to engineering, consistency and exceptional service. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and success together”.

About GCT

For over 30 years, GCT has been manufacturing electronic interconnects. A member of the Aloco Group, GCT is an established manufacturer of world class PCB connector and case assembly solutions with an extensive product range. GCT is committed to supporting its customers worldwide through concept, design, development and production phases whilst providing cost benefits and the highest level of customer service.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###