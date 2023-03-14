10,000+ Successful Treatments and Counting: Texas Vein Experts

Fort Worth, TX, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Texas Vein Experts is proud to have performed over 10,000 successful treatments for venous diseases. Dr. Scott Powell is an influential figure in the medical field. He’s delivered lectures on venous disorders to college students, professionals, and colleagues at national conferences. He graduated from UTMB Medical School and completed a surgical residency at the University of Florida.

What’s more? He holds a board certification in general surgery and membership in The American Vein & Lymphatic Society, further illustrating his advanced expertise in the industry.

At Texas Vein Experts, we treat our patients as if they were our own families. As our organization has developed, we look to team up with other professionals of the highest caliber. For example, Dr. Denny Thomas earned his Bachelor’s at UT Arlington. He held a four-year position as an ICU nurse before finishing medical school at Debusk College for Osteopathic Medicine and taking on an ER residency role in Oklahoma.

We pride ourselves as the most experienced vein healthcare provider in Texas, with an elite group of highly trained vascular physicians and medical staff. Our team specializes in diagnosing and treating venous diseases using minimally-invasive techniques. For the past ten years, our clinic has provided exceptional service to those suffering from various venous conditions.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, such as pain or swelling in your veins, sock lines, unwelcome spider veins, and varicose veins, then it’s time to get checked. Our team wants to help you return to living your life without discomfort. We understand the importance of having a doctor you can trust with your health care needs.

That’s why we are committed to providing the highest quality care available with compassion and respect for each patient. Our team is committed to achieving the best health outcomes possible. We will eliminate your pain and discomfort using our process below:

Consultation – At Texas Vein Experts, you will be heard and treated to a welcoming atmosphere. Our team of experts includes Dr. Powell, an ultrasonographic, and a provider during your initial visit – ensuring the best care possible at the start. Ultrasound – We provide onsite ultrasound and diagnostics to minimize your wait time. Our expert team will give you same-day results. Treatment Plan – You have options like ClosurefastTM radiofrequency, VenasealTM sclerotherapy, micro-foam sclerotherapy, and more.

Let us help you conquer those leg problems today and enjoy life again. At Texas Vein Experts, we have been helping people restore healthy veins since 2011. Our goal is to relieve our patients from their vein problems while ensuring their safety throughout the process. So, schedule a consultation to speak to a Texas Vein expert today.