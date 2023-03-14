Elegant Design of Handmade Gold Jewelry at Rachel Entwistle

London, UK, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — London-based jewelry designer Rachel Entwistle is thrilled to announce the launch of her newly redesigned website. The website features a modern and elegant design, with a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for customers to browse and purchase from Rachel’s latest collections.

Rachel Entwistle’s jewelry is known for its unique, handcrafted designs that draw inspiration from mythology, symbolism, and traditional craftsmanship. With the new website, customers can now easily explore her range of pieces, including her signature talisman necklaces, statement rings, and earrings. The site also features a blog section where Rachel shares her inspirations, design processes, and behind-the-scenes insights into her creative work.

One of the standout features of the new website is its intuitive navigation system. Customers can quickly filter their search results by category, material, and price range, making it easy to find the perfect piece for any occasion. The website also includes detailed product descriptions and high-quality images, giving customers a clear sense of the design and quality of each piece.

To celebrate the launch of the new website, Rachel Entwistle is offering a special promotion for customers. For a limited time, customers can use the code “NEW WEBSITE” at checkout to receive a 10% discount on their first purchase. With a wide range of unique and stunning jewelry pieces to choose from, this is the perfect opportunity to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any outfit.

“I am thrilled to launch my new website and share my latest collections with customers around the world,” said Rachel Entwistle. “My jewelry is designed to empower and inspire women, and I hope that the new website will make it easier for customers to explore and find pieces that speak to them.”

With its sleek design, user-friendly interface, and wide range of stunning jewelry pieces, Rachel Entwistle is sure to become a go-to destination for anyone looking for elegant and unique jewelry that makes a statement.