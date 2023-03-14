Future Electronics offers recently introduced STM32MP135 from STMicroelectronics at Embedded World

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is proud to offer the recently introduced STM32MP135 from STMicroelectronics at the Embedded World trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, March 14th-16th 2023, at their stand 4A-312.

The STM32MP135 microprocessors (MPUs) incorporate an ARM® cortex®-A7 up to 1Ghz and offer the ideal solution for low-cost applications such as simple HMI or IoT Linux Gateways. The MPU includes many security functions to ensure protection with encryption/decryption capability, intrusion protection and numerous other security protections. With impressive quantities of peripherals for industrial customers, it is the most economical and smallest MPU with a good power consumption compromise.

Additionally, Future Electronics is demonstrating an iWave module for this device. The iWave module is the smallest System on Module we have seen using the OSM size-0 into a footprint of only 30×15 mm, while still managing to include Ethernet, 2 CAN, 5 UART, 2 SD MMC, 2 SPI, 2 I2C, 2 I2S, 16 GPIOS, 6 PWM.

The iWave module simplifies the design process by integrating the main critical parts (MPU, DRAM, Nor Flash and PMIC) for a considerably faster time to market and design for resilience against market disruption.

Embedded World attendees can pass by the Future Electronics stand 4A-312 to see the STM32MP135 and iWave module in action. Future Electronics embedded technology experts look forward to welcoming all visitors.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

