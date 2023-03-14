HDTV Supply and AVPro Edge Celebrate Long-Standing Partnership in Audiovisual Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply and AVPro Edge, two leading companies in the audiovisual industry, are proud to announce their long-standing partnership. For several years, these two companies have worked together to provide the best solutions for professional installers, integrators, and end-users alike. Since the beginning of their collaboration, HDTV Supply and AVPro Edge have shared a common goal of delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Both companies have built a strong reputation in the industry for their dedication to providing reliable, cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the market. AVPro Edge specializes in high-performance signal distribution and processing equipment, such as HDBaseT extenders, HDMI cables, and scalers.

Together, HDTV Supply and AVPro Edge have created an unbeatable combination of products and expertise that has helped countless customers achieve their audiovisual goals. The partnership has resulted in a comprehensive range of solutions that can handle any signal distribution challenge, from small residential installations to large commercial projects. Throughout their long relationship, HDTV Supply and AVPro Edge have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their customers. Whether you’re a professional installer or an end-user, you can count on these two companies to provide you with the highest-quality products, exceptional customer service, and expert technical support. As the audiovisual industry continues to evolve, HDTV Supply and AVPro Edge remain at the forefront of innovation, constantly working to develop new solutions to meet the needs of their customers.

For further information contact: Press Relations HDTV Supply, Inc. TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722) About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation's top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply's business strategy focuses on the customers' needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.