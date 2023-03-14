Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecasts 2030

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Growth & Trends

The global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 108.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical third-party service providers as well as clinical trials, resulting in trial delay, suspensions, and terminations. The global crisis has stressed the need for virtual trials and leveraging technology and software solutions. The recovery from the pandemic has led to increasing adoption of machine learning-based platforms, artificial intelligence, automation in drug manufacturing, and innovative trial designs are projected to transform the CRO and CMO landscape in the coming years.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market based on service, end-use, and region:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Consulting, Auditing and assessment, Regulatory affairs, Product maintenance, Product design & development, Product testing & validation, Training & education, Others.

The consulting services segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 19.5% in 2021. The segment is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing M&A activities and constantly changing regulatory protocols. However, pharma and biotech market have witnessed the continuous entry of new players such as Signa Medical Writing, bioSyntagma, and Fieve Clinical Research, Inc. These players need to be compliant with set standards and norms, for which consulting is essential as these new entrant’s lack in such capabilities.

However, the other services segment was valued at USD 10,649.1 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period owing to rising outsourcing of generics and biosimilar manufacturing as CMOs are offering services at lower cost. Other segment is inclusive of contract manufacturing, product upgrade and IT consulting. Biostatistics outsourcing is increasing owing to growing concerns about biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with regard to competition in product commercialization, clinical trial complexity, and the quality of clinical trials that have boosted the importance of biostatistics.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharma and Biotech.

The pharma segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.7% in 2021. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. An increase in R&D spending by pharmaceutical companies for the development of potential novel products and a rise in investments by CROs for the development of core capabilities are expected to drive the market in the region in the coming years. Contract service providers are recognized as an effective strategic decision to curb the issues of drug shortfall and high production costs, as well as meet the growing demand.

Lack of resources has prompted many pharmaceutical companies to outsource drug development and manufacturing of their products to CROs and CMOs. The CROs and CMOs offer highly sophisticated development and manufacturing services, such as preclinical development, clinical development, commercial manufacturing, clinical manufacturing, precision injection molding, high-speed automation, assembly, fill/finish, and others for a range of pharma products.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Parexel International Corporation formed a strategic partnership with Veeva to accelerate clinical trials by leveraging technology and process innovation. The collaboration can help improve study efficiency and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to patients.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is very competitive. The main factor affecting this competitive nature are quick adoption of merger and acquisition, collaboration, regional expansion, service portfolio expansion, and competitive pricing as the key strategies to sustain in the highly competitive environment and acquire a higher market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market include,

Parexel International Corporation

The Quantic Group

IQVIA

Lachman Consultant Services, Inc.

GMP Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

Concept Heidelberg GmbH

Covance Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

PRA Health Sciences

ICON plc

