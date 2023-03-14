Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Expected Growth to 2030 to Guide Trends

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market size is expected to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growing demand for fast chargers used in various consumer electronics applications worldwide is expected to drive the market. Various smartphone companies such as Apple and Samsung are making efforts to develop fast chargers to enhance their customer experience and gain a competitive edge.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market based on product, component, wafer size, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into GaN Radio Frequency Devices, Opto-semiconductors, Power Semiconductors.

The opto-semiconductors segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue. This can be largely attributed to the application of opto-semiconductors in devices such as LEDs, solar cells, photodiodes, lasers, and optoelectronics. The automotive sector is increasingly utilizing opto-semiconductors in automotive lights, indoor and outdoor lighting, and pulse-powered laser. This is subsequently propelling the adoption of opto-semiconductors in the automotive and consumer electronics industries. Furthermore, opto-semiconductors are being widely used in applications such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and pulsed laser, which bodes well for the growth of the segment.

The GaN radio frequency devices segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing use of Gallium Nitride radio frequency devices for a wide variety of applications across industries such as consumer electronics and defense, which are the early adopters in the market. These devices are also used in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) as they offer high performance at moderate costs, which is anticipated to further drive the segment. Moreover, high-frequency GaN devices are used in vehicular communication systems and vehicle-to-grid communication systems of electric vehicles.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Transistor, Diode, Rectifier, Power IC, Others.

The transistor segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for more than 36.0% share of the global revenue. In recent years, there has been increasing adoption of GaN-based power transistors and 4G technology-enabled devices, resulting in the increased demand for high-power transistors for base stations used in the telecommunication sector. Compared to silicon-based transistors, GaN-based transistors are efficient and functional at high power density and high switch frequency, resulting in a greater share of the transistor segment in 2021.

The power IC segment is anticipated to witness steady growth over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing usage of GaN-based power ICs that offer features such as efficient navigation, collision avoidance, and real-time air traffic control. Furthermore, the segment growth is propelled by companies such as Fujitsu Ltd.; Qorvo, Inc.; and Toshiba Corporation, focusing on the development of power ICs for telecom and automotive applications.

Based on the Wafer Size Insights, the market is segmented into 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, 8-inch.

The 4-inch segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for more than 38.0% share of the global revenue. This is because 4-inch wafers facilitate the large-scale production of semiconductor devices. The implementation of 4-inch wafers is increasing rapidly as these wafers help overcome the limitations of 2-inch wafers and are widely used in semiconductor product-based industries. Furthermore, the increasing demand for gallium nitride devices with 4-inch wafers in high-power amplifiers, optoelectronics devices, telecom frontends, and high-temperature devices is driving the segment. Moreover, the suitability of a 4-inch substrate for space communication applications owing to its radiation-hardened properties is anticipated to be a key factor influencing the segment growth.

The 6-inch segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Benefits such as uniform voltage supply and precise current control offered by 6-inch wafers are driving the segment. A 6-inch wafer is engineered to provide better uniformity in voltage and precise control over the current. It has wide applications in defense equipment and consumer electronics owing to benefits such as high breakdown voltage and low current leakage. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of 6-inch wafers in commercial applications such as Monolithic Microwave Integrated-Circuit (MMIC) power amplifiers for wireless cellular base stations and automotive collision-avoidance systems bodes well for the segment growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, Industrial & Power, Information & Communication Technology, Others.

The Information & Communication Technology (ICT) segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for more than 23.0% share of the global revenue. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology globally. IoT devices demand efficient and cost-effective components that facilitate a constant exchange of information. GaN-based semiconductors are expected to suffice low power consumption and high-efficiency requirements for the proper functioning of IoT-enabled products. Additionally, these semiconductors are widely used in Distributed Antenna System (DAS), small cell, and remote radio head network densification. They are also used in data centers, servers, base stations, transmission lines, satellite communication , and base transceiver stations, among others.

The growth of the defense and aerospace segment can be attributed to the increasing applications of GaN technology in the defense and aerospace sector to increase the bandwidth and performance reliability in communications, electronic warfare, and radars. The ICs used in radar boards incorporate GaN, which enables efficient navigation, facilitates collision avoidance and enables real-time air traffic control. Additionally, the higher operating frequencies provided by GaN semiconductors make them suitable for use in radar communication, terrestrial radios, and military jammers. Moreover, the increasing usage of wideband GaN power transistors in amplifiers for software-defined radios is a major factor responsible for the segment growth.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Efficient Power Conversion Corporation launched EPC9157, which integrated Renesas ISL 81806 with EPC2218 eGAN to achieve more than 90% efficiency. Renesas ISL 81806 used the high performance of GaN to enable high-power solutions and reduce BOM cost, additionally making the design simple and similar to using silicon-built FETs.

December 2019: FUJITSU Limited developed a new design for producing a diamond film on the surface of GaN HEMTs. This technology helped decrease the heat production by 40% during the operation of the equipment and was majorly used in weather radars and communication components.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The industry is characterized by the presence of dominant players holding a significant market share. The key players are opting for strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to acquire a greater market share and the necessary capabilities for manufacturing GaN-based semiconductors.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market include,

Cree, Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

NexgenPowerSystems

NXP Semiconductor

Qorvo, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

