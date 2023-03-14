Textile Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities 2030

Textile Market Growth & Trends

The global textile market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,420.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising consumer awareness levels coupled with rapidly changing trends in the fashion industry are projected to drive market growth. The rise in the e-commerce platforms that support sales and distribution of different types of products manufactured by the textile industry is also expected to drive the demand for textile-related products, thereby augmenting the market growth. In addition, stringent regulations to ensure labor or worker safety in various application industries are propelling the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which requires wool or treated cotton as a raw material.

Textile Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global textile market on the basis of raw material, product, application, and region:

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Chemical, Wool, Silk, Others.

Cotton led the market and accounted for more than 39% share of the global textile revenue in 2021. Cotton being the world’s most important natural fiber is attributed due to its superior property such as high strength, absorption, and color retention. China, India, and the U.S. are the major producer of cotton and cotton-based products in the world. Chemical-based textile is estimated to account for 97,075.9 kilotons in 2021, as they play an important role in the entire textile manufacturing industry.

Wool primarily composed of hydrogen, carbon, sulfur, and nitrogen, is extensively used to manufacture insulation products such as winter wears, blankets, carpeting, upholstery, and others. In addition, the products made from the same are used to absorb odor and noise in heavy machinery, thereby contributing growth to the technical application segment. Other raw materials used in the production of textiles are silk, minerals such as glass fibers and asbestos, and other synthetic material. Silk finds extensive use in the manufacturing of clothing, surgical suture, parachutes, silk comforter, and various others having high strength and elasticity is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Natural Fibers, Polyester, Nylon, and Others.

Natural fibers led the market in 2021 accounting for the maximum revenue share of more than 44.5%. This high growth was attributed to the wide use of natural fibers in diverse applications of the fashion and apparel industry. The segment will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing environmental concerns coupled with the consumer shift toward sustainable products, which will drive the demand for natural fibers. The nylon segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. It is widely used in apparel and home-furnishing applications owing to its high resilience, elasticity, and moisture-absorbing properties. In addition, it acts as a substitute for silk-based products, such as women’s stockings, parachutes, flak vests, and various others.

The polyester segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate from 2022 to 2030, which can be attributed to the rising demand for polyesters due to different properties, such as high strength, chemical & wrinkle resistance, and quick-drying properties. It is used in both, households as cushioning & insulating material in the pillows and in industries for making carpets, air-filters, coated fabrics, and others. The others product segment includes Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene(PP), aramid, and polyamide. Properties, such as high resistance against acids & alkalis at high temperatures and minimum moisture retention, have increased the demand for PE in the market. Moreover, the use of PP is adding positive growth to the others segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Household, Technical, Fashion & Clothing, Others.

The fashion application segment led the market and accounted for more than 73% of the global revenue share in 2021 owing to the increased consumer spending on clothing and apparel. In addition, high consumer demand for crease-free suiting & shirting fabrics, as well as quality-dyed & printed fabrics across the globe will drive the segment growth further. An increase in demand for formal & casual wear and other fashionable clothing among all age groups across the globe is the major growth driving factor for the market. Moreover, the growing population and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies, such as India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Brazil, are likely to boost the demand for clothing and apparel, thereby positively contributing to the segment growth.

The demand for textiles in the technical segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, in terms of volume, over the projected period, owing to its high-performance properties and end-user applications. In addition, increasing application in the construction, transportation, medical, and protective clothing applications have boosted the use of the same, which is consequently driving the textiles market. The use of textiles in different areas of a household is one of the prominent growth driving factors for the household application segment. The segment includes bedding, upholstery, carpets, kitchen cloths, towel, and others. In addition, the high consumption of natural fibers, such as linen and cotton, along with synthetic fibers for manufacturing household textiles is further propelling the segment growth.

Textile Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market has been witnessing rapid growth due to growing expansion and mergers & acquisitions activities. The companies are trying to increase their sales through various government trade agreements along with partnerships with e-commerce portals, such as Amazon, Flipkart, e-Bay, and others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global textile market include,

BSL Ltd.

INVISTA Srl.

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd.

Paramount Textile Ltd.

Paulo de Oliveira, S.A.

Successori REDA S.p.A.

Shadong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Ltd.

China textiles Ltd.

Rhodia SA

Li & Fung Group

Modern Woollens Ltd.

Mayur Suitings

JCT Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Textile Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.