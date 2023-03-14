Assisted Walking Devices Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 14, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Assisted Walking Device Industry Overview

The global assisted walking devices market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period. Key factors attributed to the growth are the overwhelming geriatric population figures, rise in prevalence of target diseases, such as arthritis, and Parkinson’s disease, and rise in the total number of surgical operations globally. Furthermore, financial support and initiatives undertaken by government and private organizations to encourage the use of assistive mobility devices are expected to boost the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market. During the pandemic, the manufacturing of assisted walking devices was halted due to a stay-at-home order by the government. It has led to a disoriented supply chain. In addition, due to limited financial resources, there is less investment in the research and development of assisted walking devices. However, the market has shown slight growth in the second half of 2020 and is expected to grow post-pandemic as well due to a rise in the prevalence of diseases such as obesity, which occurred due to inactivity and isolation during the pandemic. The rise in this has led to the use of walking devices by bariatric patients.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Assisted Walking Device Market

The increased prevalence of target diseases including Rheumatoid Arthritis and Parkinson’s disease is expected to propel the usage rates of assisted walking devices during the forecast period. The rise in the total number of surgical operations creates a high demand for assisted walking devices as they are employed in rehabilitation programs to gradually restore body balance and promote muscle functioning in sedentary, handicapped individuals.

Initiatives hosted by government and private organizations provide access to equipment demonstrations at centers that furnish patients with relevant advice related to making an equipment choice suited to a specific disability. Additionally, patients with chronic illnesses or long-standing disabilities are exempted from paying VAT on mobility products. The governments of the countries, the U.S., and the U.K. offer special grants to physically-handicapped patients to purchase this equipment. Independent organizations including Charity search, Disablement Information, and Advice Lines (DIAL) network, Rica, and Shop mobility are actively engaged in providing varied services for the physically disabled seeking solutions. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Priority Assistive Products List, which has been published to promote equitable access to assistive mobility devices to those in need, and further, the list serves to outline reimbursement policies and provide guidance in matters related to purchasing these devices.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Walking Aids Market – The global walking aids market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Personal Mobility Devices Market – The global personal mobility devices market size was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Assisted Walking Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the assisted walking devices based on product type, distribution channel, end-User and region:

Assisted Walking Devices Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

Gait Trainers

Assisted Walking Devices Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Assisted Walking Devices End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Non-Hospitals

Assisted Walking Device Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Invacare Corporation announces the launch of Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RX™ power wheelchair.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Assisted Walking Device market include –

Medline Industries

Karman

Benmor Medical

Briggs Healthcare

Carex Health Brands

TOPRO

Invacare Corporation

Drive medical design

Eurovema AB.

HUMAN CARE

Order a free sample PDF of the Assisted Walking Device Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.