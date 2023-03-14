Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Revenue Surpass $20.5 Billion by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 14, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Industry Overview

The global nerve repair and regeneration market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.16% from 2022 to 2030. Rising cases of neurological disorders and a strong product pipeline by the major companies are the key factors driving the market. Improved treatment efficiency for neurological disorders due to several technological advancements is also likely to contribute to the market growth.

During the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic, various government containment measures led outpatient clinics’ neurological activities to be disrupted. Vulnerable patients such as those with Parkinson’s disease (PD) or dystonic patients with deep brain stimulation (DBS) were at a higher risk of chronic stress as a result of social restriction measures, and their motor and psychiatric symptoms were reported to deteriorate.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Furthermore, the availability of multiple therapies for treating various Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, and the increasing scope of applications are further expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2022, 6.5 million people aged 65 or more in America were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Increasing awareness, environmental influence, lifestyle, genetics, nutrition, and physical injuries are some of the factors that can cause such disorders. In 2015, a report presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) stated that the processed nerve allograft used in the treatment of patients with upper extremity nerve impairments may lead to the restoration of motor and sensory nerve functions. Patients treated with a PNA allograft (Avance Nerve Graft, AxoGen) exhibited recovery of motor function and sensory nerve function in 75% and 85% of the patients, respectively.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market – The global vagus nerve stimulation market size was valued at USD 434.40 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.61% from 2023 to 2030.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market – The global peripheral nerve injuries market size was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.65% from 2022 to 2030.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nerve repair and regeneration market on the basis of product, surgery, and region:

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Biomaterials

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

Nerve Grafting

Stem Cell Therapy

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

June 2016: St. Jude Medical launched direction DBS lead and Infinity DBS system to support treatments pertaining to movement disorders. It is designed with the aim of enabling Apple mobile devices to be used as wireless controllers with the help of a Bluetooth connection and is the only upgradable DBS system for disorders, such as tremor, dystonia, and Parkinson’s disease.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market include –

AxoGen, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Polyganics B.V.

Boston Scientific, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Cyberonics, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.