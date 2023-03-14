SBI Collaborates with Pay Point India to Setup Kiosk Banking in Retail Stores

Kolkata, West Bengal, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — State Bank of India, one of the leading banks in India, is collaborating with Pay Point India to make essential banking services accessible to a wider segment of the country’s rural population. By establishing SBI customer service points, also known as Bank CSP, Pay Point India assists retailers earn additional income with kiosk banking.

As the top CSP provider company in India, Pay Point India helps retailers become kiosk banking agents and offer SBI’s top-notch banking services to the customers in the store. With the kiosk banking facility, customers can obtain an array of banking facilities including cash deposit & withdrawal, balance inquiry, opening a new savings account, fixed deposit/recurring deposit, access to social security schemes and more.

“A large number of people, particularly the migrant laborers and factory workers do not have a saving account and even not able to open an account due to lack of valid address and ID proof. As a result, they face difficulties to save their earnings in a safe place and look out for solution to send money to their families,” a spokesperson said.

Retailers can apply online for CSP and become a kiosk banking agent with Pay Point India. The entire application process takes anywhere between 25 and 30 days. Once the application is approved, retailers will be provided with an SBI software, biometric reader, logos/stickers, SBI banners, commission structure, authorization certificate for CSP, and the like.

“SBI Kiosk Banking BC model aims to provide a real-time, user-friendly banking services to the consumer in their neighborhood. We have been a National ‘Business Correspondent’ for the State Bank of India since 2011. As per this arrangement, we are authorized to provide Kiosk banking service to our present retail network and create new Kiosk Banking agents across the country,” said the spokesperson.

Retailers earn revenue in the form of commissions for every transaction performed in the facility. To become a kiosk banking agent, the applicant must have an office or retail outlet, a PC with internet connection, and a printer. The application process can be initiated simply by filling out the online form on Pay Point India‘s website.

