Hari Raya Promotion Sale (Door, Gate and Digital Locks Package / Bundle) At Laminate Door

Welcome to our exclusive Hari Raya Promotion Sale 2023!

Singapore, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Check out these amazing Hari Raya Promotion Bundle 2023 including Mild Steel Gate, Laminate Main Door and Digital Locks. With this amazing home renovation bundle where you can save a tons of money. Utilize this offer and get your home renovation DONE as quick as possible. We’ve gotten our hands on the best doors, gates and digital locks from Singapore. So you can be sure that your home has only the highest.

Our bundle includes top-quality products that are designed to provide maximum protection and convenience for your home. You can enjoy the peace of mind knowing that your home is secure and protected at all times. Our package includes:

Durable and sturdy doors that come in a range of designs and materials to suit your home’s aesthetic and functional needs.

Reliable and secure gates that are built to withstand the harshest weather conditions and offer maximum protection against unwanted intruders.

High-quality digital locks that offer keyless access to your home with advanced security features, including fingerprint recognition, PIN code access, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Add ons :

Add $430 to get an additional 3x7ft size Wall Art Gate

Add $500 to get a additional 4X7 ft size Door and Gate

Add $350 to get a Fire Rated Door

You Will Get:

FREE – Door Closer

FREE – Acrylic Custom Unit Number (Black / White)

FREE – Smoke Detector Alarm (if fire rated door is purchased)

We understand that choosing the right security solution for your home can be overwhelming, which is why our team of experts is always available to assist you. We offer free consultations to help you choose the best products for your home and budget.

visit our website https://www.laminatedoor.com.sg/product/hari-raya-promotion-sale-door-gate-and-digital-locks-package-bundle/ for more info.