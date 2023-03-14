Hari Raya Promotion Sale (Door, Gate and Digital Locks Package / Bundle) At Laminate Door

Posted on 2023-03-14 by in Construction, Retail, Small Business // 0 Comments

Welcome to our exclusive Hari Raya Promotion Sale 2023!

Singapore, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Check out these amazing Hari Raya Promotion Bundle 2023 including Mild Steel Gate, Laminate Main Door and Digital Locks. With this amazing home renovation bundle where you can save a tons of money. Utilize this offer and get your home renovation DONE as quick as possible. We’ve gotten our hands on the best doors, gates and digital locks from Singapore. So you can be sure that your home has only the highest.

Our bundle includes top-quality products that are designed to provide maximum protection and convenience for your home. You can enjoy the peace of mind knowing that your home is secure and protected at all times. Our package includes:

  • Durable and sturdy doors that come in a range of designs and materials to suit your home’s aesthetic and functional needs.
  • Reliable and secure gates that are built to withstand the harshest weather conditions and offer maximum protection against unwanted intruders.
  • High-quality digital locks that offer keyless access to your home with advanced security features, including fingerprint recognition, PIN code access, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Add ons :
  • Add $430 to get an additional 3x7ft size Wall Art Gate
  • Add $500 to get a additional 4X7 ft size Door and Gate
  • Add $350 to get a Fire Rated Door
You Will Get:
  • FREE – Door Closer
  • FREE – Acrylic Custom Unit Number (Black / White)
  • FREE – Smoke Detector Alarm (if fire rated door is purchased)

We understand that choosing the right security solution for your home can be overwhelming, which is why our team of experts is always available to assist you. We offer free consultations to help you choose the best products for your home and budget.

visit our website https://www.laminatedoor.com.sg/product/hari-raya-promotion-sale-door-gate-and-digital-locks-package-bundle/ for more info.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer. Shop our Hari Raya Promotion Sale 2023 Door, Gate & Digital Locks Package / Bundle today and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a secure and protected home!

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution