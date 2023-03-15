Atop Throne Comics Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Publish Debut Comic THE

DRAYCOX AWAKENS: The Story of an Anti- Hero

The up-and-coming comic book company will focus on culturally inclusive storytelling

West Midlands, United Kingdom, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Atop Throne Comics, an up-and-coming comic book company

focused on inclusive stories with diverse leading characters, is pleased to share the launch of its first Kickstarter campaign. Over the course of 35 days, the Atop Throne Comics team will strive to crowdfund £15,000 to support the release of the organization’s first publication: DRAYCOX AWAKENS: The Story of an Anti- Hero. The Kickstarter will launch on March 27th at 9am and end on 30th April at 9am.

“I’ve been obsessed with comics ever since I was a little girl, but as I grew older and became even more passionate about the craft, I realized most of the characters in favorite stories shared the same cultural perspective,” said Alice Holtom Co-Founder and owner of Atop Throne Comics. “Comics are for everyone, and I can’t wait to see what readers think of our fresh take on this incredible form of storytelling.”

Atop Throne Comics’ debut publication DRAYCOX AWAKENS: The Story of an Anti -Hero takes readers on a vibrant sci-fi journey complete with astral projection, worldbuilding, and mythical creatures. The story follows a lonely yet hyperintelligent teenage boy as he’s forced to confront the universal themes of good versus evil, rage, retribution, and vengeance.

“I’m on a mission to motivate young writers and creators to pursue their artistic passions, and I couldn’t be more excited to do so with the publication of my first comic book,” said Jay Minott, Co-Founder of Atop Throne Comics and author of DRAYCOX AWAKENS. “I hope Michael’s journey encourages people of every background to believe in the importance of their own stories, and I can’t wait to see how far the Atop Throne team grows from here.”

Supporters will also be able to provide feedback on the debut comic in order to build a dynamic bond between the creators and the fanbase. If the Kickstarter goal is reached, materials will be sent out between April through August 2023.

