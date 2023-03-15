HairXtensions Announces the Launch of Double-Sided Replacement Tape Strips for Hair Extensions

HairXtensions, one of the leading suppliers of high-quality hair extensions and hair accessories, suppliers based in Hampshire, UK. They have been known to offer the finest hair extensions and aftercare products in the UK for 15 years. They are excited to announce the launch of its latest product- Double-Sided Replacement Tape Strips. These innovative tape strips are designed to provide an easy and secure solution for those who use hair extensions.

Hampshire, UK, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — HairXtensions has pioneered the hair extension industry, providing its customers with a range of products and services that help them achieve their desired look. With the launch of the Double-Sided Replacement Tape Strips, the company aims to provide an even more convenient and hassle-free experience for salon owners.

The new tape strips are made with a special adhesive that ensures a strong and long-lasting hold. They are perfect for use with the HairXtensions range of tape extensions but can also be used with other brands.

One of the main advantages of the Double-Sided Replacement Tape Strips is that they have adhesive on two sides, meaning they are ideal for use with various hair extensions, particularly tape-in extensions. The tape strips are also easy to remove and do not leave any residue or damage on the hair. Additionally, their versatility is further enhanced by their compact size, which enables them to be applied to any area of the head where a durable and steady hold is required.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Double-Sided Replacement Tape Strips to our salon owners,” said a HairXtensions spokesperson. “We understand the importance of having a secure and reliable hold when it comes to hair extensions, and these tape strips provide just that. They are easy to use and can be reused multiple times, making them a great value for our salon owners.”

The Double-Sided Replacement Tape Strips are now available for purchase on the HairXtensions website. Salons can choose from a variety of sizes to suit their specific needs. Get a complete makeover for your customers in the salon with their hair extensions, and keep yourself in trend and style all the time. Check out more of their new range of products, such as bristle brushes, weaving tool sets, weaving thread and many more. Go check out their website for more updates:

https://hairxtensions.co.uk/products/hairx-pro-replacement-tape-tabs

