Automated Parking System Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Automated Parking System Industry Overview

The global automated parking system market size was valued at USD 1.79 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The key drivers for the growth are the increasing number of vehicles, scarcity of land for parking, rising urbanization, growing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions, and smart cities initiatives by the governments. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the sales volume of automated parking systems.

Automated parking system solutions are best fitted in the current situation as the influx of technology in vehicles has increased significantly over the last two years. These factors could work well for the market in the post-pandemic era. According to the World Construction Network, the infrastructure industry (commercial and residential) is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period. This is also expected to contribute to the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Automated Parking System Market

The high demand for domestic and commercial vehicles and the limited availability of parking spaces are leading to a rise in traffic jams in several regions globally. According to industrial reports, nearly 35% to 40% of the total congestion in several major cities worldwide results from vehicle owners searching for vacant spaces. The automated parking system is expected to reduce pollution levels. According to INTRIX studies on drivers’ parking behavior in 30 cities in the U.K., the U.S., and Germany in 2021, it is projected that the combined cost in wasted time, fuel, and carbon emissions to the economies of these countries was closed to USD 200 billion a year.

The growing population and widespread use of cars throughout the world have generated concerns about parking infrastructure and necessitated the development of the available infrastructure in urban areas. Furthermore, an increase in per capita income, coupled with improved lifestyles, has enhanced the demand for personal mobility, thereby driving automobile sales in metropolitan cities. Due to the increasing scarcity of available free space, there will be a challenge for parking capacity in metro cities, while decreasing the demand will subdue the citizen’s mobility experience.

The number of high-rise constructions has increased significantly in the past few years. According to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), the growth in the number of buildings larger than 200-meter was 141% between 2010 and 2018. Real estate developers are increasingly focusing on offering sustainable homes with reduced emissions, particularly in luxury projects, as these parking systems are most effective in coping with the intensifying problem of insufficient parking spaces. For instance, the Beacon residential facility in London offers sustainable homes with zero-emission, facilitating a fully automated solution with 320 parking spaces. The steady rise in the number of luxury construction projects globally is likely to favor market growth.

With the expansion of automated solutions across various geographies, the initial investment for developing high-caliber parking solutions is significantly high. The requirement for the construction of such systems may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent. Moreover, these are highly complex solutions with quality control issues. Furthermore, the construction and management of these systems are also high and require the consideration of many factors. The absence of regulation for monitoring the working of these systems and quality control issues also pose significant challenges for manufacturers. Nevertheless, enforcing regulations related to quality control to avoid accidents and damages could help overcome these challenges.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Automotive & Transportation Industry Related Reports

Rolling Stock Market – The global rolling stock market size was valued at USD 61.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The global rolling stock market size was valued at USD 61.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. North America E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market – The North America e-commerce fulfillment services market size was valued at USD 23,334.14 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Automated Parking System Industry Segmentation

For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global automated parking system market based on component, structure type, platform type, automation level, end-use, and region.

Automated Parking System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Automated Parking System Structure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

AGV System

Silo System

Tower System

Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System

Puzzle System

Shuttle System

Automated Parking System Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Palleted

Non-palleted

Automated Parking System Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Fully Automated

Semi-automated

Automated Parking System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Mixed-use

Automated Parking System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Automated Parking System Industry include

Skyline Parking

Westfalia Parking

Unitronics (1989) (R” G) Ltd.

Klaus Multiparking GmbH

Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.

City Lift Parking, LLC

Park Plus Inc.

Wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd.

AutoMotion Parking Systems

Order a free sample PDF of the Automated Parking System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter