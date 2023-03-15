Canada PR Visa Process Made Easier for Skilled Workers

Pune, India, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Canadian government has announced significant changes to the country’s immigration policies, making the process of obtaining a Permanent Resident (PR) Visa easier for skilled workers.

Under the new rules, skilled workers who meet the eligibility criteria will have access to faster processing times and an increased chance of success when applying for a PR visa. The changes are aimed at attracting highly skilled workers to Canada, thereby boosting the country’s economy and promoting its global competitiveness.

“We recognize the important contribution that skilled workers make to our country,” said the Honorable Marco Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “These changes will streamline the application process and help ensure that we attract and retain the best and brightest talent from around the world.”

One of the key changes is the introduction of a new “Express Entry” system, which will prioritize applications from skilled workers who meet certain criteria. This system will be in addition to existing immigration programs, such as the Federal Skilled Worker Program and the Canadian Experience Class.

The new system will also provide more opportunities for French-speaking candidates to apply for a PR visa, with the goal of increasing the number of French-speaking immigrants to Canada.

The Canadian government has also increased the number of PR visas available for skilled workers, with a target of admitting over 400,000 new permanent residents per year by 2023. This target is part of Canada’s plan to address its aging population and workforce, and to maintain its economic growth.

“The changes to the PR visa process are a step in the right direction for Canada,” said, a spokesperson for Apex Visas. “They will help to attract the best and brightest talent to our country, and ensure that we remain a global leader in innovation and competitiveness.”

The new changes to the PR visa process will take effect immediately. Skilled workers who are interested in applying for a PR visa should consult the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website for more information.

About Apex Visas

Apex Visa offers international PR. But it’s more than a pathway. We go beyond other foundation programmes – helping you to grow as a person and as a thinker, providing an experience that will stay with you for life. We are well known in the immigration circle for our specialized services & are praised by our clients for enriching their experience in Visa facilitation. We have a global presence with a strategic network of own and associate offices in 18 locations across the world. We are planning to extend our services to over 40 offices by the year end.

Contact:

Apex Visas

8055 80 4150

info@apexvisas.com