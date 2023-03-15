BVA offers two new cataract treatment Oklahoma options

Edmond, Oklahoma, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — BVA helps patients achieve a better quality of vision through various eye care services. In particular, the optometrists and ophthalmologists specialize in advanced cataract treatment Oklahoma solutions.

During cataract surgery OKC, a cataract is removed and replaced with an intraocular lens (IOL). There are many IOL types, each with unique benefits. BVA has begun offering two new, highly effective lens replacement options: the Vivity Lens and the Light Adjustable Lens.

The Vivity Lens provides clear and functional vision at a distant, intermediate, and close-up level. This IOL may be your ideal cataract treatment Oklahoma because it protects the eyes from UV rays and can help reduce astigmatism.

The Light Adjustable Lens is the only IOL that can be adjusted following cataract surgery OKC. Your BVA eye doctor can adjust the lens using specialized light treatments, which can help your vision stay clear in the long term.

To learn more about BVA’s lens replacement options, please visit their website or call 1-888-323-3937.

Company: BVA

Address: 14701 N. Santa Fe

City: Edmond

State: Oklahoma

Zip Code: 73013

Phone: 1-888-323-3937

Email: info@bva20-20.com

Mission: The mission of BVA is to provide patients with Better Vision Ahead.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bva_advanced_eye_care/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BVAAdvancedEyeCare/