3D Printing Construction Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

3D Printing Construction Industry Overview

The global 3D printing construction market size was valued at USD 18,175.7 thousand in 2022 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 101.9% from 2023 to 2030.

3D printing technology enables the creation of customized and unique structures, making it ideal for bespoke building projects. A 3D printer produces layers of concrete, plastic, and metal, one layer at a time to build a structure. The constructed part created using the additive manufacturing process produces a highly precise and customizable structure at a faster speed with less waste. It is being widely used for constructing complex building structures using modeling software programs. The implementation of 3D printing technology offers high accuracy, improved efficiency, reduced labor cost, and greater speed. The growing adoption of 3D printers in the construction sector for prototyping, designing, & creating accurate end products and reducing manufacturing expenditure is driving the market growth.

Moreover, the rise in the adoption of green projects globally is also one of the major factors accentuating the market growth. Building construction businesses are increasingly using additive manufacturing and green construction methods to reduce costs and build energy-efficient buildings. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable processes and building materials to create buildings posing a negligible environmental impact. According to the World Green Building Trends Survey 2021, around 42% of the surveyed businesses planned that they would build about 60% of their projects using green technology by 2024. The market is projected to grow due to the increasing adoption of building information modeling (BIM).BIM provides a knowledge resource and collaborative platform for engineers, professionals, architects, and other stakeholders for efficient execution in designing, planning, and managing various decisions.

Furthermore, the growing construction sector in emerging countries, high emphasis on eco-friendly practices, and the need for affordable housing solutions are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Governments of different countries and regional authorities & organizations are encouraging innovation in top sectors through initiatives, such as National Icons Competition, Innovation Expo, National Science Agenda, Innovation Attaché Network, and smart industrialization. These initiatives aim to strengthen industries by promoting the application and usage of cutting-edge technologies such as additive manufacturing, nanotechnology, and robots. In addition, various governments are also encouraging innovation through developments across public infrastructure and legislation, which can facilitate increased adoption.

Thus, the growing government efforts to promote 3D printing are projected to augment the market growth. However, the high capital investment associated with 3D printing construction is expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, the materials used in commercial and industrial 3D printers are expensive compared to those used in traditional construction processes. In addition, factors, such as material constraints, limitations of the machinery, and concerns related to intellectual property rights, are projected to hinder market growth to a certain extent. The lack of skilled labor is also another major factor challenging the growth prospects of the market.

3D Printing Construction Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing construction market based on the construction method, material type, end-user, and region:

3D Printing Construction Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2030)

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

Others

3D Printing Construction Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2030)

Concrete

Metal

Composite

Others

3D Printing Construction End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2030)

Building

Infrastructure

3D Printing Construction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA

Market Share Insights:

September 2022: COBOD International A/S, a Danish construction-technology company, collaborated with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican cement maker, to accelerate 3D printing of houses using robots. Under this collaboration, CEMEX has developed additives for standard ready-mix concrete that can be used by builders to print homes using COBOD 3D printers

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global 3D Printing Construction market include

COBOD International A/S

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co.Ltd.(Winsun)

XtreeE

Apis Cor

WASP S.r.I

CyBe Construction

Sika AG

MX3D

Contour Crafting Corp.

ICON Technology, Inc.

Constructions-3D

