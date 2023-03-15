On-call Scheduling Software Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

On-call Scheduling Software Industry Overview

The global on-call scheduling software market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing need for staffing and on-call communication automation. On-call scheduling software is ideal for on-call staffing, healthcare, crisis management, IT alerting, and disaster recovery situations. It enables businesses to reach out to their staff more promptly. Moreover, the real-time collaboration and on-call analytics capabilities of this software help teammates collaborate in real-time across multiple channels. On-call scheduling software allows businesses to send real-time updates to an employee or staff member and track their availability for covering a shift, thus reducing the time required to fill scheduling gaps manually. It also allows them to keep track of employee shifts and rotating schedules by integrating on-call notifications with real-time shift calendars using multiple calendar views.

Numerous on-call scheduling software providers across the globe are integrating with clinical communication solution providers to enhance care team collaborations and improve the patient experience. For instance, in September 2021, 1Call, a division of Amtelco that provides on-call scheduling software integrated with Vocera Communications, Inc., a clinical communication and workflow solution provider, to develop interoperability between their solutions. This interoperability includes hands-free communication devices and smartphone applications and ensures that crucial messages are delivered with contextual information to the right team members on the device of their choice. It also helps to eliminate errors, such as contacting the wrong personnel.

According to Verint Intouch, an intelligence solutions provider, optimized schedules have helped businesses to improve their capacity and productivity by 10% to 15%. Efficient scheduling not only helps reduce managerial pressure but also allows employees to improve their efficiency. Moreover, businesses can prevent time wastage and reduce expenses. According to McKinsey & Company, optimizing budgeting and labor scheduling alone can assist retailers in cutting store labor costs by 12% while simultaneously increasing customer satisfaction. The lower costs associated with on-call scheduling optimization are further contributing to its popularity.

On-call scheduling software also enables businesses to manually escalate notifications to the required staff or team or automate them in the case of frequent alerts. This offers better flexibility and agility for each member on-call.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to unfold new growth opportunities for the market. Many businesses are using on-call scheduling software to better manage call center employees, who often have complex on-call work schedules. Moreover, hospitals are rapidly shifting to cloud-based on-call scheduling software to ensure that important information is promptly shared with the required physician, thus prioritizing the health and safety of their patients, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

On-call Scheduling Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global on-call scheduling software market based on component, deployment, application, and region:

On-call Scheduling Software Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Solutions

Services

On-call Scheduling Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cloud-based

On-premise

On-call Scheduling Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Business

Medical

Others

On-call Scheduling Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global On-call Scheduling Software market include

1Call Division of AMTELCO

Ambs Call Center

Central Logic Inc.

Everbridge, Inc.

Kronos Incorporated

Lightning Bolt Solutions

MDsyncNET

OpenTempo

ServiceNow, Inc.

Shift Administrators LLC

Spok, Inc.

