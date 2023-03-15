Bulk SMSing Services Market : Global Scenario, Leading Players and Growth by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — The global bulk SMSing services market size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Bulk SMSing is the dissemination of many messages in the form of SMS for delivery to mobile phone terminals. It is typically used by media companies, enterprises, banks, and consumer brands for various purposes such as mobile marketing, entertainment, and enterprise. Bulk messaging is generally used for reminders, alerts, marketing, remarketing, and communication and information sharing between customers and staff. Rising usage of bulk SMSing services by small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to foster market growth. With several businesses’ soaring adoption of SaaS-based bulk SMSing software, the market is likely to thrive at a healthy pace in the forecast period.

One of the key factors driving the market growth is consistent adoption by several end-use industries like airlines, banking, media, real estate, media, travel and tourism, logistics and courier, education, eCommerce, automotive, and others. Increasing the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for bulk SMS services is expected to play out as a strong factor in boosting the market growth. Customer communication is getting smarter with the implementation of AI technology, and AI chatbots can directly engage with customers, further serving several customers simultaneously. Moreover, chatbots can send personalized messages to multiple customers simultaneously, which further increases the engagement of customers. AI will thus also be an instrumental factor associated with the growth of the global bulk SMSing services market.

Increasing adoption of email marketing software, the advent of search engine optimization (SEO) services, and increasing prominence of social media channels as new-age communication tools for marketing are, however, anticipated to restrict the adoption of bulk SMS marketing software over the review period, thereby hampering the market growth. Moreover, concerns around data security in cloud-based deployment are another major factor impeding the market expansion. The cloud stores massive, susceptible customer information, which can cost huge to an organization in case of breaching or hacking.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bulk SMSing Services Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably affected a large number of industries worldwide. However, segments like bulk SMSing services, in fact, discovered newer opportunities using supporting businesses through the pandemic period until they run back on the tracks. Customer service, employee communication, and entertainment remain the key objectives of rising adoption of bulk SMSing services by organizations since 2020, targeting sustained business continuity even during the pandemic and faster recovery post-pandemic. Bulk SMS services will continue to garner popularity as a cost-effective and time-efficient means of customer communication even after the pandemic subsides.

Bulk SMSing Services Market: Regional Outlook

The global bulk SMSing services market is regionally segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America was expected to hold the largest market share in the global bulk SMSing services market due to the highest adoption of SMS marketing services. The government is also focusing on enhancing the laws for bulk SMSing services across the region, which would support the market’s growth here. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Key Global Bulk SMSing Services Market Competitors Includes –

The global bulk SMSing services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. Some of the bulk SMSing service providers operating in the global market include–

Agilecrm.com

Celerity Systems Ltd.

directSMS

Bitrix, Inc.

ClickSend

Dove Soft Pvt. Ltd.

King Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Text Marketer

Osumare

TextMagic, Ltd.

SendPulse

MessageBird

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

IMImobile

BulkSMS.com.

The bulk SMSing services market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with each market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

