Cloud Biology Market Industry Share, and Regional Growth Analysis 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — The global cloud biology market size was valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2020 and reached USD 8.69 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Cloud biology makes use of the concept of basic biology to study the biological system. The intervention of cloud computing technology in biology has resolved various problems like big data concerns, collaboration, and analytics. The rise in medical needs of consumers and rapid demand for personalized medicine will shape the growth of the cloud biology market in the future. The cloud biology market tends to have a radical change in the future. The trends in the cloud biology market include technological advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the cloud biology market growth is boosted because of the alliances between biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and health research organizations.

Global Cloud Biology Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing demand for cloud computing platforms in clinical laboratories

There is an increased demand for cloud platforms in clinical laboratories due to the increasing amount of big data coupled with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and their applications to personalized medicine. Clinical labs have been significantly adopting NGS to diagnose hereditary disorders owing to its high throughput and analytic accuracy. For instance, in June 2014, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) and Quest Diagnostics declared a joint partnership to identify and annotate gene mutations regarding solid cancer tumors. As a result, clinical labs require developing a scalable and robust bioinformatics platform to manage the amount of data generated efficiently. Cloud computing platforms allow clinical labs to conduct a large validation of targeted NGS for inherited disorders. This, in turn, contributes to the increasing adoption of cloud computing in laboratories.

Restraints: Security Concerns and reliability issues

The global cloud biology market has been growing significantly during the forecast period; however, the security concerns and reliability issues are still challenging for cloud biology providers and end-users. In the present cloud computing scenario, most companies and research institutes are adopting cloud services and allowing access to more remote users and devices compared to the past. As a result, various complexity of networks has increased over the years and requires concrete measures for security. Earlier firewalls and intrusion detection systems were designed as a security measure to protect facilities and equipment with defined parameters with minimal entry points into the networks and devices within the organization. However, in recent time 2017-18, the cloud-based environments utilized multiple data centers dispersed across multiple vendors, managing different categories of datasets available for different users with different access rights. As a result, firewalls and IDS tools are set to allow traffic to remote users and mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops operated from remote locations. It reduced security tools and effectiveness, gave rise to security lapses, and put private data at risk.

Opportunities: Advent of CRISPR technology

One of the novel technologies introduced in the market over the past is CRISPR technology, which is used to edit the DNA of an organism or a crop and develop modified crops to increase crop production and quality. CRISPR gene-editing is one of the major implications for agriculture and food security, as it can improve the “orphan crops” that are locally important to good nutrition. These research activities are growing with the financial support of private and public investments. Funding for CRISPR technology has been increasing at a rapid rate for the last few years, along with an increasing number of projects.

Research activities are multiplying to curb the stagnation of the agriculture industry in various countries. According to the FSA (Federation of American Scientists), NIH had sanctioned funds with a value of approximately $267 million, $603.2 million, $947.5 million, and $1.2 billion in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively for the CRISPR related research activities and projects. However, in CRISPR technology, a large amount of sequencing data is collected, making it difficult for researchers to access data. Therefore, the CRISPRCloud platform has been developed to deconvolute CRISPR screen data. This platform reduces several gigabyte-size files into a single megabyte-size file, enables the user to upload raw data confidentially, and screening information through customizable analysis.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Biology Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 increased the demand for cloud biology on the back of exploding demand for medicines and vaccines worldwide. This has positively impacted the cloud biology value in 2020 and 2021. Moreover, cloud biology has been one of those essential tools helping researchers accurately forecast the exact impact and spread of the novel coronavirus. It also has been pivotal to clinical research activities, which further support the growing demand.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global cloud biology market study based on type, application, and end-users.

Based on the type, the cloud biology market has been segmented into –

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

The market is classified into a public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud based on the deployment type. Of these, the public cloud held the largest share of 51.0% in 2020. A significant number of life sciences companies are embracing public cloud owing to cost-effectiveness, no maintenance, high scalability, and reliability. Major instances of public clouds include AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure. A large amount of federally funded scientific collection of data is available in public clouds. For instance, Human Microbiome Project (HMP) data, which the NIH funds, is available on AWS simple storage service (S3), and various biomedical sets of data are becoming available in the public cloud. This, in turn, is contributing to the largest share of the public cloud.

Based on the application, the cloud biology market has been segmented into –

Genomics

Clinical Trials

Diagnostics

Pharma Manufacturing

Others

Based on application, the market is classified into discovery and pre-clinical research, clinical trials, pharma manufacturing, commercialization, and plant and microbial gene analysis. In 2020, genomics occupied the major share in the global cloud biology market. Increasing drug discoveries is primarily boosting the demand for cloud platforms to conduct genome researches properly. There is a significant need for biopharmaceutical firms to understand the connection between the biological processes in the body that the drug is targeting. With the detailed investigation of the genetic profiles of patients suffering from disease, researchers are gaining an efficient understanding of the body’s biological processes that link to disease. It supports them in conducting research accordingly. However, the human genome generates a massive amount of data. Human DNA consists of nearly 3 billion base pairs that account for approximately 100 gigabytes (GB) of data, equal to 102,400 photos. This creates big data problems in genomics research, leading to cloud computing to store, process, and analyze big data.

Based on end-users, the cloud biology market has been segmented into –

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Contract Research Organisations

Others

The market is classified as end-user as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), clinical laboratories, and others (research institutes and hospitals). In 2020, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest share of 55.4% in the market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies use cloud computing platforms to improve efficiency and discover actionable insights at every point of the drug discovery and development pipeline. This enables companies to accelerate discovery and development and advance pharma manufacturing.

Cloud Biology Market: Regional Outlook

The cloud biology market is segmented into five geographical regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America will contribute a significant share of 39.7% in the global cloud biology market. The region has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and key market players, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp. Technological advancements and high awareness among people about the benefits of cloud technology in healthcare applications are also some of the major factors contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Increasing government funding and investment in R&D by government bodies and pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology companies are one of the major factors that positively impact market growth in the US.

Europe held the second-largest position, exhibiting to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), Germany held the first position in the European pharmaceutical industry R&D. The country invested nearly $8.3 billion in pharmaceutical R&D in 2017. This growth in pharma R&D results in the growing number of drug discoveries and development, which is leading the demand for cloud platforms in the country. The major pharmaceutical firms operating in Germany include Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Bayer AG. These companies are using cloud platforms to leverage innovation in drug discovery and development, which is supporting to drive the growth of the market in Europe.

Key Global Cloud Biology Market Competitors Includes –

The market players in the cloud biology market are adopting various strategies to sustain in the competitive market, including merger and acquisition, geographical expansion, partnerships and collaborations, and product development, among others. For instance, in April 2019, Google LLC collaborated with Deloitte to develop advanced solutions for the life science and healthcare industry. These companies will be focusing on developing novel solutions that would assist in accelerating the pace of biomedical research, optimize operations, and improve healthcare access. The vital cloud biology manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Simulation Plus Inc.

Chemical Computing Groups Inc.

Genedata AG

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Rhenovia Pharma SAS

Entelos

Nimbus Discovery

Athenahealth

Siemens Healthineera

GE Healthcare.

Cloud Biology Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Cloud Biology Market: Target Audience