Compostable Packaging Market Size, Segmentation, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — The global compostable packaging market size is expected to be USD 84.70 billion in 2021 and reach USD 137.04 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.35% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Compostable packaging represents an eco-friendly, sustainable method of packaging. The rising consumer awareness about biodegradable and compostable packaging leads to the high adoption of environmentally friendly solutions in their offerings. Various packaging attributes, such as product appearance, are other factors that vary according to the material used in compostable packaging. Food & beverages industry plays a vital role in driving the compostable packaging market.

Factors Affecting the Compostable Packaging Market over the Forecast Period

Increasing awareness about the eco-friendly packaging across the developed economies is increasing the adoption rate of compostable packaging in large enterprises, such as Unilever Group, the Coca-Cola Company, and Danone. These companies are adopting sustainable or compostable packaging to retain their customer base, which is driving the compostable packaging market across the globe.

Due to technological advancement, companies such as Smurfit Kappa Group, Amcor Limited, have increased the investment for eco-friendly packaging, offering growth opportunities to the compostable packaging market.

As per rise in the plastic waste management and generation, many governments have banned plastic packaging materials. Therefore, the market players are gradually shifting to eco-friendly packaging, which is supporting the growth of the compostable packaging market.

The high cost of packaging and the competition amongst the market players for the development of sustainable packaging affect the market’s growth across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19 on Compostable Packaging Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for compostable packaging has increased significantly due to the increasing awareness amongst the consumer about the eco-friendly packaging. Many companies, such as The Coca-Cola Company, have started using compostable packaging and declared the strategies for environmentally friendly packaging that is not harming the food and the environment. Therefore, considerable growth in the market value can be projected in 2020, post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the structured based on packaging type, process, and end user.

The compostable packaging market has been segmented based on material –

Starch-Based Packing

Compostable Plastics

Compostable Paper

The compostable packaging market has been segmented based on application –

Boxes

Bags

Others

The compostable packaging market has been segmented based on the end-use industry –

Food & Beverages

Household

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Compostable Packaging Market Regional Outlook

The compostable packaging market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the compostable packaging market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the compostable packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Compostable Packaging Market Competitors Includes

The compostable packaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key compostable packaging players operating in the global market include –

BASF SE

Biome Bioplastics Limited

Bio-On

Braskem (Brazil)

Innovia Films Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NatureWorks

Novamont

Plantic Technologies

tipa-corp ltd.

Toray Industries

Total Corbion PLA.

The compostable packaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

