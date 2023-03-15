Raghnall: The Leading Destination for Individuals and Companies To Avail Cyber Insurance Solutions From

Mumbai, India, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cybersecurity is a big concern for most companies and individuals today. Raghnall’s cyber insurance solutions aren’t limited to corporations only, they have personal cyber insurance solutions as well. The biggest cyber issues faced by corporations include data breaches, cyber extortion, network security, and business interruptions amongst many others. Raghnall’s Business Cyber Shield constantly monitors the risks and implements control as and when it is needed. On the other hand, Raghnall’s Cyber Theft Scanner Tool enables you to check if your personal data has been breached, stolen, or attacked. Raghnall ensures your cybersecurity with its advanced and trusted tools.

Raghnall is India’s reliable insurance broker and partner in risk management with a simple vision, to keep your assets protected and secure at all times. One of the biggest assets we own is data. Given how much time individuals spend online, it leaves behind a data trail and pattern that can be accessible to anyone if breached. Be it personal data or business data, there is a constant risk of it being challenged by hackers or malware. Raghnall understands the depth of this issue and therefore offers corporate, personal, and group cyber insurance. Raghnall’s cyber insurance policies are made to solve your issues and help you lead a stress-free life online.

“Cybersecurity is no joke. If not taken care of, it can cause more damage than one could even imagine. Along with the data, even your company’s reputation is at stake. The scariest part is that it will come out of nowhere and destroy everything within seconds. Therefore our cyber risk insurance is our offering to everyone out there who is constantly worrying about their cyber security. Our Business Cyber Shield and Cyber Theft Scanner Tool makes sure your data is secured, monitored, and in control. Our solutions are made to give you an easy and relieved experience,” Mr. Yagnesh Doshi (Director) and Mr. Amit Goel (Director and Principal Officer) of Raghnall, concur.

Raghnall continues to be India’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor that aims to assist, secure, and build promising partnerships with its clients. Their commitment to their role reassures their customers that they have chosen the right insurance partner. There is no way to eliminate risk completely, hence Raghnall promotes staying precautious, and aware, and also suggests investing in insurance as it will most certainly help you be at ease.