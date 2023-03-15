Danny’s Paw Prints Announces Monthly 15% Store-Wide Discount Day

Corner Brook, NL, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Danny’s Paw Prints, a well-known dog and cat supply store, is thrilled to announce its monthly store-wide sale! Every last Thursday of the month, customers can get a 15% discount on all items except for dog and cat food.

This monthly promotion provides an excellent opportunity for pet owners to stock up on their favorite pet supplies and accessories. From toys to grooming products to pet beds and much more, Danny’s Paw Prints has everything pet owners need to keep their furry friends happy and healthy.

As a locally owned business, Danny’s Paw Prints is committed to supporting the local community. The store regularly donates to various charities in the community, and every year they host a Halloween dog walk fundraiser for the SPCA/Bay of Islands Search & Rescue. This dedication to the community is a feature that sets Danny’s Paw Prints apart from other pet supply stores.

“We are thrilled to offer this monthly promotion to our loyal customers,” said the owner of Danny’s Paw Prints. “We know that pets are an important part of the family, and we want to make sure that everyone has access to high-quality pet products at an affordable price.”

Customers can take advantage of the store-wide sale both in-store and on the Danny’s Paw Prints website (www.dannyspawprints.com).

Danny’s Paw Prints is committed to providing the best possible shopping experience for its customers. From the moment customers walk through the door, they are greeted by a friendly and knowledgeable staff who are always ready to help. Whether customers are looking for advice on pet nutrition or need help choosing the perfect toy for their furry friend, the staff at Danny’s Paw Prints are always happy to assist.

For those who prefer to shop online, the Danny’s Paw Prints website offers a user-friendly interface and a wide selection of products. Customers can browse through different categories, filter by price and brand, and read product descriptions before making a purchase. Shipping is available across Canada, and customers can expect to receive their order in a timely manner.

Don’t miss out on the monthly store-wide sale at Danny’s Paw Prints! Visit the store or shop online on the last Thursday of every month to take advantage of this fantastic offer. With a commitment to the community and a passion for pets, Danny’s Paw Prints is the go-to destination for pet owners in Corner Brook and beyond.

About Danny’s Paw Prints

Danny’s Paw Store is a pet store located at Corner Brook, NL, Canada. The store offers a wide range of products for pets, including food, toys, accessories, and grooming supplies. The staff at Danny’s Paw Store are knowledgeable and passionate about pets, providing excellent customer service and advice on pet care. The store’s focus on high-quality products and services has made it a popular destination for pet owners in the area. Overall, Danny’s Paw Prints is a great place for pet owners to find everything they need to keep their furry friends happy and healthy.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Danny’s Paw Prints at dannyspawprints@gmail.com or 1-709-634-7297.