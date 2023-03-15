Aesthetic Lasers Market Revenue is boosted by Aging Population and High Prevalence of Obesity

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Aesthetic lasers Industry Overview

The global aesthetic laser market size was estimated at USD 969.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for lasers is projected to grow rapidly due to aging baby boomers and the prevalence of surplus income with the middle class to spend on cosmetic surgeries. The outbreak of COVID-19 led many aesthetic facilities to completely halt their services and permanently cancel appointments as they were considered non-essential and high contact in nature. Surgical aesthetic treatments like aesthetic laser treatments also witnessed a setback and the number of procedures declined majorly in the first and second quarters of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The increasing popularity of radiofrequency-based treatments is also driving the aesthetic Laser market. Radiofrequency-based devices, such as Picoway, LaseMD, FraxPro, and Pixel CO2 are gaining popularity as they are completely non-invasive and also have proven effective in treating different skin conditions. PicoWay, manufactured by Candela Medical, is a picosecond laser platform delivering high peak power and ultra-short pulse durations for a photoacoustic effect. The platform is used to treat Pigmented lesions, skin rejuvenation & toning, and tattoo removal.

The pandemic affected the global aesthetic industry as it is a high contact service and therefore, governments in many countries mandated temporary shutdowns of aesthetic facilities. The third and fourth quarters of 2020 witnessed ease in lockdowns and many plastic surgeons and aesthetic centers started taking in appointments and consultations but with strict guidelines and limited patients per day.

However, the market is expected to recover from the effect of the pandemic, as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons stated, there is pent-up patient demand for non-invasive treatments post-pandemic. Treatments like hair removal and total facial rejuvenation treatments witnessed +76.1% and 13.9% growth in 2020 as compared to 2019 implying high adoption of aesthetic treatments globally.

Aesthetic lasers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aesthetic lasers market on the basis of application and regions:

Aesthetic Lasers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

IPL Laser Treatment

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Noninvasive Tightening

Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty

Laser hair removal

Aesthetic lasers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

July 2020: InMode Ltd received clearance for its two proprietary InMode radiofrequency platforms (InMode RF platform and the InMode platform) from the China National Medical Products Administration NMPA.

January 2020: Alma Lasers announced the launch of ClearSkin PRO, a non-ablative erbium applicator used in skin remodeling and skin resurfacing.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global Aesthetic lasers market include:

Solta Medical Inc.

Lumenis

Cynosure, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences (formally Mela Science)

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Lutronic

Cutera

Viora

Lynton Lasers

Sciton, Inc

