Which Segment Accounted for The Largest Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Share?

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Industry Overview

The global medical digital imaging systems market size was valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2021 and is likely to expand at 8.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Surging demand for effective early diagnostic methods and widening base of the aging population has been instrumental in driving the market. Technological advancements and increasing investments and funds by governments, especially in developing countries such as India and China, are also poised to stoke the growth of the market over the coming years. Advancements in digital and communication technologies have been augmenting the market. New imaging techniques provide accurate anatomical detail in most diagnostic radiology procedures. This has helped in the expansion of the application of medical digital imaging in exploratory surgery.

Positron emission tomography (PET)/computed tomography (CT) enables the determination of metabolic information of PET and anatomic detail of CT simultaneously. High-resolution CT offers images with higher spatial resolution. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is replacing older techniques such as CT, myelography, angiography, and arthrography.

In addition, advancements in digital imaging offer various clinical and economic benefits, such as instant access to radiology studies, and a lesser risk of data damage, and theft. Automation in procedures helps in decreasing waiting time, thus, maximizing efficiency and returns on investment. These benefits help offset the costs of equipment and infrastructure.

Governments of countries such as the U.S., U.K., India, and Canada are undertaking initiatives to boost the market. These initiatives are in various forms such as declining import duties for devices, providing favorable policies, and educating physicians & medical imaging device operators. The demand for diagnostic techniques has been increasing in the past few years owing to technological advancements in the field of diagnostics and rising awareness among people regarding the early diagnosis of diseases.

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical digital imaging market based on type, technology, and region:

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

X-ray

MRI

Ultrasound

CT

Nuclear Imaging

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

2D

3D/4D

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

March 2017: Hitachi Ltd. introduced its product ECHELON Smart, a mid-field strength MRI system. This system is incorporated with Hitachi’s silent scanning technology, which will enable safety and higher compliance for patients. It was exhibited at the European Congress of Radiology, following which it was expected to be available commercially.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global Medical Digital Imaging Systems market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Esaote SPA

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic

Hitachi

Shimadzu

