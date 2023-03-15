Aluminum Extrusion Market Segments And Regional Revenue Forecasts 2030

Aluminum Extrusion Market Growth & Trends

The global aluminum extrusion market size is expected to reach USD 168.88 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Increasing investments in infrastructure and residential construction are projected to drive market growth during the forecast years. Emerging economies of the Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa regions are witnessing increasing investments in the residential and infrastructure sector owing to the rapid urbanization, rising per capita income levels, and growing population. For instance, in the economic budget of FY 2020-21, the Indian government announced around USD 1.41 trillion for infrastructure projects in the country.

Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum extrusion market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Shapes, Rods & Bars, Pipes & Tubes.

The shapes product segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 79.5% in 2021. Aluminum has excellent malleability, which makes it easy to produce shapes using the extrusion process. Under this process, aluminum billets are heated and forced with ram or hydraulic press with high pressure on steel Aluminum shapes are formed after this process, which contains the shape of dies. In the automotive & transportation sector, aluminum shapes are used in chassis, roof rails, panels, transmission housings, and engine blocks for trucks, cars, boats, and railways. Demand for structural components is increasing in vehicles to make them lighter.

Rods are circular while bars have any number of flat sides. In the extrusion process, aluminum billets are heated and passed through a series of rolls and then coiled and are drawn into rods, bars, and tubes through thinned dies. Rods & bars are widely used in construction activities, especially in the forming of scaffolding systems. These lightweight scaffolding systems offer numerous advantages over traditional systems, in terms of stability, weight, and flexibility.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Energy, Others.

The building & construction sector accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60% in 2021. The use of extruded products in construction activities has been greatly influenced by investment in the housing sector. The largest construction sector, in terms of nominal value, is dominated by China. The country’s drive to invest in new housing development is likely to aid the segment growth over the forecast period. The automotive & transportation sector accounted for the second-largest volume share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. In vehicles, aluminum extrusions have wide applications in cross rails, anti-intrusion beams, fuel distribution pipes, radiator beams, engine mounts, longitudinal beams, seat tracks, underbody space frame rockers, roof rails, and tailgate frames, among others.

Consumer goods accounted for the lowest market share in 2021 as the aluminum applications in consumer goods are lesser compared to other sub-segments. However, increasing production of consumer goods is expected to boost the demand for aluminum extrusions for use in furniture, sporting & athletic goods, toys, refrigerators & freezers, and other major appliances during the forecast period. Extruded sections, such as sheets, customized shapes, and bars, are widely used in the consumer goods industry. Customized extruded shapes have wide application scope in computer devices, audio & video systems, and other appliances. Increasing production of the aforementioned devices and appliances is likely to fuel the product demand in the coming years.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the market players are focused on the development of lightweight materials for downstream sectors. The players are focused on capturing new contracts from various end-use industries.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global aluminum extrusion market include,

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Arconic Corp.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Constellium N.V.

Kaiser Aluminum

QALEX

